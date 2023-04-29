The findings made by astronomers make us understand that, despite the progress that has been made and what has already been seen, there is still much that we do not know about universe.

Proof of this is the recent discovery made by a team of astronomers from Japan, who managed to capture a full image of a superflare on a star.

Recently a team of Japanese astronomers captured the image of a superflare, which managed to be taken when it started with a very massive, high-velocity prominence eruption.

We recommend you

It should be remembered that, to date, some stars have been seen releasing superflares 10 times larger than the largest solar flare seen on the Sun. It is believed that the hot ionized gas released by solar flares may influence the environment around our planet, what scientists call space weather.

Thus, it is thought that the most powerful superflares should have an even greater impact on the evolution of any worlds that form around the star, or on the evolution of any life that forms on those planets.

Under this framework, a team led by Shun Inoue of Kyoto University used the Seimei 3.8m Telescope in Japan and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to monitor the V1355 Orinis binary star systemwhich is known to frequently release large-scale superflares.

It was in this way that the Japanese team captured a superflare with continuous observations of high temporal resolution. After this, the data analysis exposes that the superflare derived from a phenomenon called prominence eruption.

Is the Earth in danger?

In this sense, although calculating the velocity of the eruption requires some superimpositions on aspects that are directly observable, even these most conservative estimates far exceed the escape velocity of the star (347 kilometers per second).

This indicates that the prominent eruption was able to free itself from the gravity of the star, managing to become coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Thus, the eruption of the prominence was also one of the most massive ever observed, causing it to transport billions of tons of material. The team detected no danger to Earth.