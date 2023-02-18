Mexico.- Astronomers have captured eight mysterious radio signals They could have an extraterrestrial origin.

After the last week went viral on social networks the news about the unidentified objects shot down by the United States.

Netizens have been asking if they are of extraterrestrial originHowever, the authorities adjudicate that they are Chinese spy balloons.

Nevertheless, astronomers captured messages sent from radio that could be from civilizations with technology much more advanced than ours.

The electromagnetic waves were detected using state-of-the-art AI (Artificial Intelligence) or deep learning.

They were sent from areas around five “nearby” stars at a distance of 30 to 90 light years.

The pulses were “hiding in plain sight” among a large number of recordings from more than six years ago.

An international team developed a computer algorithm to analyze the unimaginably lots of information in more detail.

Lead author Peter Ma, a student at the University of Toronto, said: “In total, we had searched through 150 TB (terabytes) of data from 820 nearby stars.”

“He dataset had been previously searched in 2017 using classical techniques, but was labeled as devoid of interesting signals.

The signals were collected by the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia.. Bigger than the Statue of Liberty, it is part of the Breakthrough Listen project intended to identify extraterrestrial activity. Originally, no “targets of interest” were indicated.

But the new neural network found that this was far from the case. The manual reexamination also confirmed that the findings shared several key characteristics.

The signals were narrowband, meaning they had a small spectral width of only a few Hz (Hertz).

Natural phenomena tend to be broadband. Also, the readings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, had a “tilt,” indicating acceleration.

They also appeared only when the instrument was focused on a specific celestial source, and disappeared when it was pointed elsewhere.

Radio is a great way to send interstellar information. It cuts through dust and gas at the speed of light, 20,000 times faster than our best rockets, the student added.

Many SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) efforts use antennae to eavesdrop on any signals the aliens may be transmitting.

Research co-author Dr. Cherry Ng, from the French National Center for Scientific Research, in Paris, said these results dramatically illustrate the power of applying modern machine learning and computer vision methods to data challenges in astronomy, resulting in new detections, and higher performance.