‘Galileo Galilei only needed a small telescope to see Jupiter’s moons four centuries ago. When he looked again the next day, they had changed positions. He realized that these moons orbited Jupiter. That completely changed the idea of ​​our solar system: he proved that not everything revolves around the earth. The Galilean moons are thus at the cradle of modern astronomy,” says Nick Oberg (33), who studied the formation of Jupiter’s moons.

Oberg lives in Almere with his girlfriend. “The last two years of my PhD research were in Delft, but my girlfriend still works in Groningen. Almere was manageable for both of us,” he says. Their living room is lined with garlands of planets. The face of Hans Klok is large on the tea mug served. The mug comes from the thrift store, where they make it a game to choose the “skimpiest” mugs. The cookies come from Belgium, where Oberg grew up.

“I fantasized about spaceships like any small child and for a long time thought it was just a childhood dream to study astronomy. It occurred to me that I could actually chase that dream. But astronomy is less romantic to some than it sounds. It is mainly a lot of heavy math and programming. After the very first lecture, on dimensional analysis, I was terrified.”

Yet he immediately wanted to become a scientist. At the University of Groningen and TU Delft, he delved into the formation of the moons of Jupiter, the fifth planet in our solar system and the largest. “When our solar system was formed, the sun was in the middle of a colony of stars. Some of those supermassive stars exploded right after they formed, and the waves from these supernovae affected planet formation in our solar system. I wondered what that meant for the formation of moons.”

Space for hundreds of large moons

The gravity of planets attracts matter, but the radiation from those megastars blows it away. “Where that attraction and repulsion are in balance, a small disk of dust and gas is created. That clumps together into moons.”

Jupiter has room for hundreds of large moons because of its strong gravitational pull, but only has four. Oberg: “Probably because that disc was so small. Unfortunately, we cannot check that easily, since it all took place more than four billion years ago. So we simulated the radiation of all those stars, based on observations of other forming star clusters.”

Oberg also determined what material the moons are likely to be made of. He had to go back to chemistry, which he hadn’t seen since high school. Half of the moons are ice. But exactly what kind of ice cream that is was a big question mark. There are many more types of ice than water. For example CO 2 ice cream, which is used at parties. Or ammonia ice, which melts at a lower temperature. That could indicate a larger ocean below the surface, which is interesting for the search for life.”

“Liquid water in itself is not an indication of the presence of life, but it would be a good sign. Unfortunately, Jupiter’s moons have no atmosphere. It could tell us a lot more about the inside if they did.”

In April, ESA launched the Juice mission: the space agency launched a probe headed for Jupiter’s moons. “It would be a big surprise if there isn’t an ocean hidden under the ice on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. The question is rather what that ocean looks like. But we have to wait patiently for another eight years until the probe arrives.”

Telescope up to forty meters wide

The largest optical telescope in the world, with all mirrors together almost forty meters wide, is currently being built in the Atacama Desert in Chile: the Extremely Large Telescope. “Astronomers aren’t that creative when it comes to naming objects,” Oberg says with a laugh about the fairly simple name. “With the ELT, we would like to capture the formation of moons in the solar system HD100546, another catchy name, to see if those moons indeed form from dust and gas discs.”

Oberg says that actually viewing space phenomena is usually only the very last step of an investigation. “You have to be able to fully justify your research to reserve time with such an expensive telescope, you have to prove a lot in advance. Logical, but that does reduce the chance that we discover something by chance.

Galileo’s discovery was a stroke of luck: Jupiter’s moons happened to appear in his field of vision. He himself had not gone looking for moons of other planets, because they simply had no idea of ​​their existence. I think we should take greater risks in space research, to find things outside our paradigm like Galileo did. We don’t know what to look for, so we don’t look for it.”