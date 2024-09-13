Astronomer Bogachev: Asteroid 2024 PT5 will briefly become a mini-Moon

Earth will have a new satellite for a short time – the asteroid 2024 PT5 approaching the planet will become a mini-Moon for a while. About this RBC said the head of the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Sergei Bogachev.

The asteroid will be accompanying the Earth from September 29 to November 25. The expert noted that this event is not unique, since the Earth and the Moon have repeatedly gotten rid of similar space rocks with the help of their combined gravity.

“We are talking about an asteroid of about 10 meters in size. The size of a 10-meter stone is normal. The only interesting thing is the fact of short-term capture,” Bogachev said.

Earlier, asteroid 2024 RW1, about 1.5 meters in diameter, entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the Philippines. The celestial body burned up in the atmosphere and formed a bright trace.