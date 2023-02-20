The developers of astronaut they talked about their experience on Xbox Game Pass in extremely positive terms, praising the Microsoft service and reiterating its extraordinary importance, all the more so for a small studio like theirs.

In 2020 Phil Spencer revealed how much money goes to developers who join Xbox Game Pass, explaining that the sums vary according to the agreements but that in all cases they are convenient conditions for game authors.

“In 2022 we published an article to highlight the Astroneer numbers,” wrote Adam Bromell. “We showed in that piece that we had over eight million players at the time, with 68% of them on Xbox and with a vast majority coming from Game Pass.”

“However, we’ve since surpassed eleven million players and we’re still going strong on Game Pass. We’re a barely fifty-strong company and ever since we launched Astroneer – including the Game Pass version – we’ve closed accounts almost entirely in positive. We absolutely did not regret this choice.”