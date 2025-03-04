03/04/2025



Updated at 7:14 p.m.





In theory, NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are less than a month at the International Space Station (ISS). It is a usual situation, crews spend about six months up there, and after carrying out different experiments, they return to Earth. However, his case has had certain totally special components: they went up with a ship, a Boeing Starliner, and fall in a different one, a Dragon, from Spacex, something that has happened on a very few occasions; And it was planned that your mission would last eight or ten days, and this week they will turn nine months in space.

The known as ‘trapped’ in the ISS have offered a previous press conference since the ISS along with its mission partner, astronaut Nick Hague, commander of the CREW-9. In it they have responded not only to the media that have been baptized as the ‘trapped’, but also to the general public, telling how they feel before leaving what their home has been for so long, in which Christmas has passed 400 kilometers on the head of their relatives, and in which they have lived a change of president that threatens to load much of the structure of the organization for which they currently work.

“Here we all respect Mr. Musk and the election of our president, Donald Trump, and we appreciate what both have done for our nation and the space sector,” Wilmore said to the question of what seemed to him the choice of the new head of the US and his new team, including the owner of Spacex, turned into his right hand. “We support our political system 100% and support our nation,” he added without wanting to enter the controversy.

In more concrete questions about whether they believe it has been the tycoon at Trump who has led to return before, Wilmore has been resounding: “Personally I think that politics has not played any role in our return.” His partner, Nick Hague, recalled that the decision that the trapped returned with his crew in the Dragon ship instead of the Boeing Starliner “was taken last September”, when NASA, with the previous administration, explained that he preferred that the ship they tried for the first time would return empty and the ‘trapped’ in a different vehicle.









Eight days to nine months

The adventure of Williams and Wilmore began on June 5 of last year. Then, the Starliner ship rose from the NASA facilities in Cabo Cañaveral (Florida) towards the ISS. Although delays had occurred due to different causes (from structural problems of the ship that postponed the launch to helium leaks just before takeoff), everything was well initially. “Incredibly well,” said astronauts on board shortly after.

However, when reaching the terrestrial orbit, the problems appeared: first a helium leak to which they subtracted from both NASA and Boeing. “The ship is prepared to endure many more,” they said. But when maneuvering during preparations to dock in the ISS, some propellants did not work properly. And although finally the Starliner arrived successfully to the ISS, this fact motivated a whole series of tests both in the ship itself in space and in the NASA facilities in White Sands, with replicats of the propellants.

Thus, a trip that was going to last ten days began to extend weeks. Months even, what motivated that the world around the world began to refer to them as ‘trapped astronauts’, although the ‘affected’ always said that it was a test flight and that they were prepared for any scenario, including lengthening the mission.

Finally, in August of last year, NASA announced that Williams and Willmore would not return to the Starliner-who would end up returning empty-but would add to the next crew that reached the ISS, the CREW-9, with which the six months of their stay to return in its ship, a Dragon of Spacex, the company created by Elon Musk and main competitor of Boeing. Since then nine months have passed in which they have been integrated into the normal life of ISS.

“We are happy here: space is an incredible place and very few people have the magnificent opportunity to be here,” Wilmore explained during the press conference. «But the most difficult part is to tell your family that you don’t know exactly when you will return and may not be for that celebration. That is the most complicated ».

NASA currently plans the launch of the CREW-10 mission, which will be held aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance capsule not before March 12. When the new crew arrives, it will have to spend about a week for both teams to be relieved, which according to Wilmore (and if the planned deadlines are followed) will occur around March 19.