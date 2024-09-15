The original plan was for the flight to last eight days, but a technical glitch forced them to stay in space until at least next February, as they wait for the SpaceX Dragon to return to Earth.

Their journey began on June 5 on the first crewed flight of the Starliner, but five of its thrusters failed on liftoff, prompting the decision to return the spacecraft to Earth unmanned. The astronauts are now waiting for the arrival of a SpaceX Dragon rocket to bring them back to Earth.

Challenges and living conditions in space

And adjusting to life in space is no easy feat. The International Space Station, designed for a crew of seven, now hosts 12 people.

The astronauts face many challenges, including using the toilet in zero gravity, losing muscle and bone mass, and the dangers of cosmic radiation. Although NASA is trying to improve conditions, the reality remains difficult.

Despite the technical challenges they faced, the two astronauts continued to work efficiently aboard the International Space Station. Both expressed satisfaction with their experience in space.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of everything we do. It’s not easy,” mission commander Butch Wilmore said, according to NPR. “It’s not easy, but we don’t do it because it’s easy. Maybe we do it because it’s hard.”

Suni Williams, who previously served in the Navy, said it was no surprise to her that schedules would change, as they happen frequently on Navy missions. Both expressed pride in working with NASA and space exploration, emphasizing that space adventures are risky and that success comes with patience and hard work.

Despite their distance from Earth, the astronauts expressed their willingness to participate in the US elections in November by voting from space, which they describe as a pride and a patriotic duty. The astronauts plan to continue working on various scientific experiments during the rest of their stay aboard the station, which extends through February.

The astronauts spend their days conducting scientific experiments, maintaining the station, and exercising for two hours a day to maintain muscle mass. Although dried food and fresh supplies are limited, the feeling of homesickness remains.

Sunita Williams is celebrating her 59th birthday in space, with her family sending her a jar of peanut butter. Despite the difficult circumstances, she remains optimistic and enjoying the experience.