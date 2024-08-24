Washington.- Two astronauts transported by Boeing to the International Space Station (ISS) in early June will not be able to return to Earth with the US aerospace giant’s ship, which suffered several problems during the flight, and will have to return with the private company SpaceX, NASA announced on Saturday.

According to the US space agency, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who had initially left for an eight-day mission, will finally complete around eight months on the ISS. They will do so aboard a SpaceX mission, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, which will bring them back to Earth in February.

NASA said it was too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth in Boeing’s new capsule, which has been plagued by problems, and that they will have to wait until next year to return home with SpaceX. What was supposed to have been a week-long test flight for the two will now last more than eight months.

The experienced pilots have been stranded on the International Space Station since early June. A series of annoying thruster failures and helium leaks on the new capsule marred their trip to the space station, and they ended up in a kind of holdout while engineers ran tests and debated what to do about the return trip.

After nearly three months, the decision finally came from NASA’s top brass on Saturday. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s absolutely the right one,” added Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator. For weeks, teams at Boeing and NASA have been conducting tests to better understand the cause of the problems detected in flight, particularly with the ship’s thrusters. The main concern is that Starliner will not be able to achieve the thrust necessary to leave orbit and begin its descent to Earth.