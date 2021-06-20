American and French astronauts Shane Kimbrow and Tom Pesquet on Sunday, June 20, completed the installation of a new solar array on the International Space Station. The broadcast was conducted on the website NASA…

The second spacewalk in a week lasted for about six and a half hours. Kimbrow and Pesce completed the work they had begun on Wednesday, June 16th. They anchored the battery to the outer surface of the orbital complex, plugged in and deployed it.

In addition, the astronauts conducted training for the subsequent installation of a second solar array. It is expected that this work will continue on June 25.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Kimbrow had to change his spacesuit on the ISS after problems with spacewalk that arose on June 16.

Earlier, on June 2, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov on the ISS made their first spacewalk this year. In particular, they had to replace the replaceable panel of the liquid flow regulator on the Zarya module.

As Novitsky noted earlier, this spacewalk was made special by the combination of resource work, space experiments and the preparation of the ISS to receive a new module – the multipurpose laboratory module “Science”.