AP Agency

Reedbed / 16.06.2021 23:00:50





Two astronauts went on a spacewalk in order to install solar panels in the international station, in order to meet the growing electricity needs of the next visitors.

The mission carried out this Wednesday is the first of a series of walks to outfit the aging space lab with smaller, but stronger solar panels. The electrical boost is necessary to receive the next commercial passengers, starting with a Russian film crew in the fall.

.@POT astronaut Shane Kimbrough and @THAT astronaut Thomas Pesquet concluded their spacewalk at 3:26 pm ET, after 7 hrs and 15 min. They installed a new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array into its mounting bracket and will continue the installation on June 20. https://t.co/BlTOB34IaP – International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 16, 2021

The POT took extra precautionary measures when the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and the american Shane kimbrough they worked on the station’s main power grid, to avoid an electric shock.

The duo had to perform the most dangerous parts of the walk on the night side of the Earth, to prevent old solar panels from absorbing sunlight and generating electricity. The metal surfaces of their spacesuits were covered to avoid contact and prevent shocks.

Launched by the company Spacex This month, the first of the new solar panels were to be installed alongside the station’s older solar wings, which have been operating for more than 20 years.

The astronauts had to bring the folded solar wing, 3 meters long, 1.22 wide and 81 centimeters thick (10 feet x 4 feet x 2 1/2 feet), to the work site at the far left of the station. Once secured in place, the solar panel is unrolled like a carpet. It was expected to take about six minutes for it to reach its full extent of 19 meters (63 feet).

Pesquet and Kimbrough They return to space on Sunday to install a second solar panel. Four more will arrive at the orbital base to complete the project.

The POT wants to keep the station producing scientific studies during this decade and the space tourists they will add pressure to the electrical system. A Russian film director and actress will arrive in October to film, followed by wealthy entrepreneurs launched from Kazakhstan and Cape Canaveral as part of the private market opening.

FS