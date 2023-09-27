Home page World

Frank Rubio (bottom left), Sergei Prokopyev (m.) and Dmitri Petelin in front of the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP/dpa

They spent more than a year in space, and now three astronauts have returned to Earth together – with a picture-perfect landing in the steppe.

Moscow – US astronaut Frank Rubio and the two Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin landed safely back on Earth together after more than a year in space. With 371 days in the cosmos, it was the longest, albeit unplanned, mission on the International Space Station (ISS), as the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced.

The three astronauts, who launched to the ISS on September 21 last year, touched down in the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule in the steppe of the Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan.

Picture-perfect landing: The Soyuz MS-23 space capsule touches down in the steppes of Kazakhstan. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP/dpa

The crew was actually supposed to return in the spring. However, damage to the Soyuz MS-22 had derailed the plans. Roskosmos showed photos and videos of the picture-perfect landing. The astronauts are therefore doing well.

Six external missions in space

Only the cosmonauts Valeri Polyakov and Sergei Avdeyev, who had worked at the previous Mir station, have been in space for a longer period of time. Polyakov was in space for a total of 437 days in 1994-1995, and Avdeyev for 379 days in 1998-1999.

On the ISS, Petelin and Prokopyev completed a total of six space missions in free space. During this time, the crew also received 15 spacecraft on the ISS.

A leak was discovered on the Soyuz MS-22 capsule in December, which experts believe was caused by the impact of a micrometeorite. The outer coating and a cooling unit were damaged. Both Roscosmos and NASA assured at the time that they saw no threat to the operation of the ISS. Because of the damage, the return planned for March was postponed. The Soyuz MS-23 was sent to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan as a replacement spacecraft. dpa