Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) congratulated the inhabitants of the Earth on Victory Day. I posted a video with congratulations on my website Roscosmos.

From the ISS, Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov and Mark Vande Hai sent festive greetings to earthlings on the occasion of the Great Victory Day. Novitsky noted that Russians will always remember the great deeds of soldiers and home front workers, as well as honor the memory of the millions of victims at the cost of which they returned peace, the right to life and freedom. Dubrov, in turn, said that May 9, 1945 determined the development of the entire human civilization and became one of the main events of the last century.

American astronaut Wande Hai stressed that the ISS is a brilliant historical example of international cooperation. According to him, the cosmonauts are united by a common goal, which is the peaceful pursuit of discovery and research for the benefit of all mankind. It is noted that the American said his part of the congratulations in Russian.

Earlier, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin showed unique footage of the origin of vortices and the weather, filmed by the Russian satellite Arktika-M, launched in February. One of the photos sent shows “the origin of eddies and weather over the northern hemisphere.”