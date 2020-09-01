Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner congratulated schoolchildren on September 1 from the ISS.

The video with the address of the cosmonauts was published on the official page of Roscosmos on Twitter.

Ivanishin and Wagner congratulated Russian schoolchildren on the start of the school year, noting that every day in orbit is the Day of Knowledge.

“Every day we learn something new, conduct scientific experiments and research, and in our free time we admire the Earth from the windows,” Ivanishin said.

Wagner, in turn, wished the students “space success” in their studies and a “stellar future.”

Earlier it was reported that in the spring of next year, the first in the history of the International Space Station, a crew consisting only of Russian cosmonauts could fly to the ISS.