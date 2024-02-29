AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/29/2024 – 13:38

Their trip to lunar orbit is only scheduled for September 2025, but the four astronauts from the Artemis 2 mission are already preparing for their return to Earth, and have been training at sea with the United States Navy, off the coast of California, for eight days.

“It's crazy. It's the kind of thing that only happens in movies and that we live every day”, declared Commander Reid Wiseman on Wednesday (28), at the San Diego naval base.

Aboard a massive amphibious assault ship, hundreds of U.S. Army sailors, divers and pilots are tasked with coordinating their efforts to rescue and airlift the space explorers. An essential general rehearsal for carrying out what will be the last stage of a historic mission.

Wiseman and his three colleagues will become the first humans to approach the Moon since the end of the Apollo program more than 50 years ago.

If all goes well, they will orbit Earth's natural satellite for 10 days aboard the Orion capsule, before returning to the Earth's surface.

– Objective Mars –

How to face a possible storm? What procedure should be initiated if one of the astronauts is injured?

“We continually think about what we are going to do. We need to prepare for all scenarios,” Lily Villareal, the NASA manager overseeing the return stage of the mission, told AFP.

Astronauts train in a life-size replica of the Orion capsule, a large black cone nicknamed “Darth Vader” for its resemblance to the Star Wars villain's helmet.

Humanity plans to return to the Moon through the Artemis program, no longer to reach it, but to “remain” permanently, according to Villareal.

While Artemis 2 will limit itself to flying over the Moon, the program's third mission, scheduled for the end of 2026, will take humans back to this star.

The objective is to send missions lasting several weeks and then establish a base on the lunar surface and a space station in its orbit, capable of boosting the conquest of Mars, given NASA's interest in the red planet.

“Our Earth has limited resources, that's why we have to discover what we can do for the good of humanity”, emphasizes Villareal.

– “Leadership” –

The conquest of the Moon goes beyond the simple ambition of using it as a catapult to other parts of the universe. For several years now, private companies have dreamed of exploring space tourism and powers such as India, Japan and China recently managed to land on the lunar surface.

Beijing also seeks to send humans to the Moon by 2030, which puts pressure on NASA to avoid further delays.

In this context, “the question is not really why we are going there, but rather whether we are going to be in the lead or not”, declares Christina Koch, another Artemis 2 astronaut, who will become the first woman to venture so far into space and will be accompanied by Canadian Jeremy Hansen and Victor Glover, the first black astronaut to participate in a lunar mission.

With its new program, NASA intends for a black woman and man to set foot on the Moon for the first time.