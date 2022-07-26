Beijing. Three astronauts entered China’s new space station module for the first time yesterday, at a crucial stage to complete this platform in orbit by the end of this year.

The station is part of an ambitious space program by Beijing, which has sent robotic vehicles to Mars and the Moon, making the Asian giant the third nation to carry humans into space.

Once the station in orbit, named Tiangon (Celestial Palace), will be manned by teams of three astronauts who will rotate.

The cosmonauts will carry out scientific experiments and help test new technologies.

China launched the second of the space station’s three modules on Sunday, called Wentian, which was docked yesterday to the central nave, Tianhe.

A few hours after docking, the three astronauts who have lived in the core module since June opened the hatch and entered Wentian, according to the images of the Chinese public channel CVTV.

The crew, dressed in blue jumpsuits, floated around the module, which was giving off a brilliant light, before looking at the camera and waving.

Wentian will focus on scientific research and biotechnology, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The module will have a cabin for three additional astronauts to live in, up to six people during crew exchanges.

The third and last module, another laboratory called mengtian, It is scheduled to be released in October.

Tiangong, once completed, will remain in orbit 400 to 450 kilometers above Earth for at least 10 years.

The laboratory module, with a length of 17.9 meters and a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters, has a work cabin, an airlock section and a resource compartment.

It is the largest spacecraft launched by China.

The three modules will form a T, the station will have a living space of 110 meters.

The Xuntian Space Telescope will also be attached to the station.

The orbital complex, with capacity for three astronauts (six, during the change of crews), will become fully operational in 2022 and according to forecasts.

With information from Sputnik