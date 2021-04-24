Astronauts arrive at the International Space Station aboard the “Crew Dragon” capsule.

The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that a team of four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station, today, Saturday, aboard the Endeavor capsule, “Crow Dragon”, which was launched from the front of a SpaceX rocket, becoming the first team ever to reach orbit The capsule, which is also carrying out its second flight, was launched into space Friday by a recycled rocket engine used in a previous space flight, on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, State. Florida. SpaceX is the commercial rocket company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

In its mission report, NASA said the capsule did not join the International Space Station complex at an altitude of 425 kilometers over the Indian Ocean at 5:08 a.m. EST (0908 GMT).

On board the capsule were two NASA personnel, mission commander Shane Kimbro (53 years old) and astronaut Megan MacArthur (49 years old), along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshid (52 years old) and his colleague Thomas Pesquet (43 years), a French engineer from the agency European space.

This mission is the second “operational” team sent by NASA on board the “Crow Dragon” capsule since the resumption of manned space flights from US soil last year, after a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US space shuttle program in 2011.

It is also the third astronaut mission to be launched into orbit in 11 months as part of NASA’s public-private partnership with SpaceX, which Musk founded in 2002. Musk is also CEO of Tesla.

The Falcon 9 missile was launched for the mission with the same first-stage engine that took a team into orbit five months ago. This is the first time that an engine previously used for the same mission has been reused.

Reusable motorized vehicles, which are designed to fly by themselves to land and land safely rather than falling into the sea after launch, are at the core of the reusable rocket strategy that helped make SpaceX a pioneer in making spaceflight less expensive.