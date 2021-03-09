NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hai will replace Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 9. This is reported on website state corporation “Roscosmos”.

The American astronaut will travel to the ISS together with cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov. The corporation explained the replacement of Korsakov with Wanda Hai by obligations under an agreement with Axiom Space, Inc. on the flight of an American astronaut aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. They added that the composition of the crew was changed at the urgent request of the American side.

The changes also affected the backup team. Cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin was replaced by NASA astronaut Anne McClain.