French astronaut Thomas Pesquet spent six months aboard the International Space Station last year, and his view of Earth was as alarming as it was breathtaking.

Long periods with his feet on solid ground gave him a unique and privileged perspective on our planet. His Instagram account is filled with beautiful images of the “blue ball we call home”. But the beauty is tarnished. Pesquet says that even from space the effects of climate change are visible.

+ Study predicts mass extinction of marine life if warming persists

He says that since his previous visit to space in 2016, the consequences of human activity have become even more apparent, with glaciers visibly retreating and extreme weather events on the rise.

Environmental concern motivated him to become a United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Goodwill Ambassador.

As an astronaut aboard the ISS, he supported FAO research into agricultural innovation and food production methods. Limited resources in space provide an opportunity to model human behavior on a planet with dwindling resources, and Pesquet wants to highlight the parallels between life on a spacecraft and life on Earth.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat