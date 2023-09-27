After spending an American record 371 days in space, astronaut POT Frank Rubio landed safely on Earth along with its companions on Wednesday. Blond started from the International Space Stationalong with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, at 2:54 am Central Time, and made a safe parachute-assisted landing at 6:17 am Central Time, southeast of the remote city of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

“The record time of frank in space it is not just a milestone; “is an important contribution to our understanding of long-duration space missions,” said Administrator POT, Bill Nelson. “Our astronauts make extraordinary sacrifices far from their homes and loved ones to advance discovery. The POT is immensely grateful for the dedicated service of frank to our nation and the invaluable scientific contributions he made in the International Space Station. “He embodies the true pioneering spirit that will pave the way for future explorations to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

Blond He made his first space flight on September 21, 2022, together with Prokopyev and Petelin. The space flight of Blond It is the longest single space flight by an American astronaut, breaking the previously set record of 355 days by the astronaut of the POT Mark Vande Hei.

During his mission, Blond It completed approximately 5,936 orbits and traveled more than 157 million miles, roughly equivalent to 328 trips to the Moon and back. It witnessed the arrival of 15 visiting spacecraft and the departure of 14 visiting spacecraft representing manned and unmanned cargo missions.

The extended mission of Blond It gives researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans, while the agency plans to return to the Moon through the Artemis missions and prepare for Mars exploration.

Blond, Prokopyev and Petelin were launched aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft but, due to a coolant leak, returned to Earth aboard Soyuz MS-23. The affected Soyuz MS-22 capsule returned without its crew after the Soyuz MS-23 capsule was launched as a replacement on February 23, 2023.

After post-landing medical checks, the crew will return to Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Then, Blond will board a plane POT bound for Houston.

During his record-breaking mission, Blond He spent many hours on scientific activities aboard the space station, performing a variety of tasks ranging from plant research to physical science studies.

With the undocking of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, Expedition 70 officially began aboard the station. The astronauts of the POT Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli remain aboard the orbital outpost along with the astronaut from the THAT (European Space Agency) Andreas Mogensen, who became station commander on September 26, the astronaut of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub.

Mogensen, Moghbeli, Furukawa and Borisov will return to Earth in February 2024, after a brief handover with the crew of the Crew-8 mission. SpaceX of the POT. O’Hara is scheduled to return to Earth in March 2024, while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year aboard the station, returning in September 2024.

