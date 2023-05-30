The experiments aim to study the response of immune cells, and the effect of some treatments on inflammatory conditions, to increase knowledge of the biological changes that occur in the space environment, and to monitor the activity of thousands of genes in immune cells exposed to inflammation over time, in addition to the course of pathological processes, for the purposes of prevention and early treatment.

The scientific experiments continued for 4 days, under the supervision and follow-up of the research team headed by the head of the department of molecules and research scientist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Dr. NASA, and from Riyadh, Dr. Edward Hitti.

The experiments went through several stages, where the first stage begins with preparing live cells in special vessels, and keeping them in a cell incubator for 48 hours, to adapt to the conditions of microgravity, and then prepare for the stage before stimulating inflammatory reactions by adding compounds with therapeutic properties to inhibit enzymes that stimulate the production of proteins. Causing a number of inflammatory and tumor diseases.

The third stage is completed by adding a catalyst for inflammatory reactions, to stimulate biological reactions in the cell.

In the fourth stage, chemically treated or untreated samples are collected and preserved at different times, from half an hour to 20 hours, to monitor changes in the lifetime of the mRNA.

In conjunction with the experiments conducted aboard the International Space Station (microgravity), Dr. Wijdan Al-Ahmadi will conduct the same experiments in the environment of great gravity, in the Biosper laboratory collaborating with NASA, then she will analyze the samples comprehensively, and then compare the effect of the two gravity micro and major on the results.

Practical experiments contribute to providing a better understanding of human health in space, and to reveal biomarkers or potential treatments for inflammatory diseases in both space and Earth together, based on biotechnology.

The scientific experiments conducted by the specialist come within the framework of the Kingdom’s Program for Saudi Astronauts, one of the most important programs of the National Space Strategy, approved by the Supreme Space Council, headed by Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and aims in its first phase to send two astronauts , as part of a manned flight to the International Space Station, at an altitude of approximately (420 km) above the Earth’s surface.

It is scheduled that the two Saudi astronauts, along with the mission crew, will conduct 14 pioneering scientific research experiments in microgravity, which will enhance the role of Saudi research centers in making a scientific impact, and confirm the Kingdom’s global position in the field of space exploration and service to humanity.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is among the most prominent hospitals in the world in providing specialized health care