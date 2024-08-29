London (dpa)

British astronaut John McFall carried the Paralympic flag at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

McFall, along with French sailor Damien Seguin, carried the Paralympic flag, representing the entire Paralympic Games, not a specific country.

Commenting on the decision to be chosen to carry the Paralympic flag, McFall said he felt “very honoured”.

“I am truly honoured to be standing here, as a Paralympic athlete and astronaut with a physical disability, and I would like to think that my presence at this year’s opening ceremony, in my new role at ESA, is a testament to and embodies the success, reach and legacy of the Paralympic Movement,” he added.

McFall turned to athletics after losing his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19. McFall won a bronze medal in the 100 metres at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and went on to become a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon.