The four astronauts of the first private mission to the International Space Station, led by the Spanish-American commander Michael López-Alegría, returned to Earth on Monday, after spending 17 days orbiting the planet at an altitude of about 400 kilometers. Along with López-Alegría, born in Madrid 63 years ago and raised in the US, three wealthy businessmen have traveled who paid around 50 million euros each for the trip: the American Larry Connor, owner of a real estate investment emporium; Canadian Mark Pathy, former CEO of the cargo ship company Fednav; and Israeli Eytan Stibbe, a former fighter pilot and co-founder of LR Group, a company once linked to arms sales, according to the newspaper Ha’aretz.

The crew has splashed down in the waters off the coast of Florida (USA) around 1:00 p.m., local time in Miami, aboard a capsule of the American company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. The trip was organized by the American company Axiom Space, of which López-Alegría is vice president. This was the fifth space adventure for the astronaut from Madrid, after four experiences between 1995 and 2007, when he was a member of NASA.

López-Alegría has rejected the label of space tourists for his three companions. Axiom Space has stood out in a statement that the four astronauts have participated in more than 25 scientific projects during their stay on the International Space Station, a platform managed by NASA, the European Space Agency and their counterparts in Canada, Japan and Russia. The four men have tested technologies for innovative space habitats, with a view to the future private space station that Axiom Space wants to build between 2024 and 2030.

The first private mission has been marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. López-Alegría and his colleagues have shared the International Space Station – a claustrophobic facility with six rooms – with Russian cosmonauts, in the midst of insults between the leaders of the Russian and US space industries. López-Alegría sent on april 21 a pacifist message on his social networks: “Going to space is an incredible adventure, but above all it offers perspective, in the most literal sense. You see the world differently and you come home with a new frame of reference: a new way of seeing the world. We are all much more alike than different.”

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.