F.For three quarters of an hour he was the loneliest person in the world. When Neil Armstrong made history with his “small step” on the moon in 1969 and 20 minutes later Buzz Aldrin jumped from the lunar module onto the dusty surface, her colleague Michael Collins was in the radio shadow of the moon. The pilot of the command capsule Columbia turned his holding patterns in orbit about 100 kilometers above the earth’s satellite.

600 million people watched the moon landing on earth, two people witnessed it on the moon, but Michael Collins did not notice anything, even though he was so close to them. Only after 45 minutes did he get back in touch with Houston. After all, he was right at the top.

The question of loneliness behind the moon, without contact with the earth or with his colleagues, haunted Collins all his life. He didn’t seem unhappy with it. He wrote in his autobiography that he suffered neither from fear nor from loneliness, but rather felt almost elated, if the tension of the daring Apollo 11 mission allowed it. The reactions to the death of Michael Collins, who died on Wednesday at the age of 90 from complications from cancer, give reason to hope that these pioneering experiences made him a happy person: “His last days were peaceful in a circle his family, ”said his relatives on Wednesday. “We will miss him terribly. But we also know how happy he felt living the life he lived. We will comply with his wish to celebrate this life and not to mourn. “

It was a full life. Michael Collins, born on October 31, 1930 in Rome as the son of the American military attaché, was enthusiastic about endless expanses from an early age, at least in the form of the science fiction hero Buck Rogers. He realized his childhood dream with a straightforward career: he went to school in Washington, studied at the military academy in West Point, completed pilot training with the United States Air Force, was stationed as a jet fighter pilot in France, among other places, and worked as a test pilot on the Edwards Air Force Base, California.

A silent observer

From there it was only a small step into space, after all, President John F. Kennedy had proclaimed the moon as a great goal. In 1963 Collins became a member of the third astronaut group of NASA, 1965 replacement pilot for Gemini 7, but was not used there. He completed his first space flight in 1966 as a pilot of Gemini 10. He was the first astronaut to complete two spacecraft missions. Then he became part of the ambitious Apollo program and a specialist in the command module. The mission in the Apollo 8, which was the first mission to orbit the moon, he had to cancel because of an operation. But as a member of the Apollo 11 crew, he was there: On July 16, 1969, the Saturn V rocket was launched from the spaceport in Florida on its spectacular journey to Earth’s satellite. It was mankind’s greatest leap in the 20th century.

Perhaps he was happy that he was not in the public eye like Armstrong and Aldrin. He also remained a silent observer on earth. After Apollo 11, he left the NASA space program, not least for the sake of his family, first worked in the State Department, then headed the National Air and Space Museum and finally went into business for himself. He never lost his fascination for space travel – even though in his last decades he mainly rode his bicycle, ran, swam, fished, cooked, read and looked for “a good bottle of Cabernet for less than ten dollars”. The man who spent more than eleven days in space liked to live down here. Even in space, he once said, the sight of the earth was much more impressive than that of the moon.