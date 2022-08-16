Washington. If she could decide, what would he prefer? Go to the Moon or Mars? This question, purely theoretical for most people, has another meaning for Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut.

“Whatever comes first!”, he replied to AFP with a laugh, during an exclusive interview in zero gravity from the International Space Station (ISS).

At 34 years old, the American has a whole career ahead of her and could be one of the first women to set foot on the Moon in the coming years. Missions to Mars seem farther away, but since astronauts often work into their 50s, Watkins may still have a chance.

Faced with this hypothetical choice, he refused to speak out. She assured that she would be “delighted” that her destination “is the Moon or Mars”.

Watkins is the first black woman to carry out a long-term mission on the ISS, where she has already spent more than three months and will continue for another three.

The missions of Apollo they only put white men on the moon. NASA seeks to change that image with the landing of not only the first woman, but the first black person.

“It will be an important step for the agency, the country and even the world,” Watkins said. “Representation is relevant. I am so grateful to those who came before me, Black women and astronauts who paved the way for me to be here today,” she added.

Watkins was born in Gaithersburg, in suburban Washington, grew up in Colorado and studied geology in California. As part of a postdoctoral fellowship, he has worked for NASA on the mission of the curiosity, who served 10 years on Mars.

Thus the planet entered his heart. The American actually published a study on Mars while it was in orbit, on the ISS.

“Geologist, scientist, astronaut” is the order in which it is described.

He remembered one of his first geology classes, on planetary accretion, that is, when solid bodies fuse together to form larger bodies and, ultimately, planets.

There, “I realized that it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

Jessica Watkins is part of 18 astronauts assigned to Sagebrush, which seeks to progressively establish a lasting human presence on the Moon, which it could use as a base to travel to Mars. A first unmanned mission is due to take off at the end of the month towards the Moon.