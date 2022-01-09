“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be discovered.” With the famous phrase, the writer, philosopher and astronomer Carl Sagan enchanted generations of children, who aroused interest in the cosmos and science and who, today, work in the most diverse fields of knowledge to break the last frontier: space.

Motivated by the charm of the unknown and the exploration of the skies, young people and children will be able to investigate space missions, hear more about the origins of the universe and living organisms, in addition to venturing into the Brasília Planetarium during Astronaut Day – celebrated today (9) .

The date alludes to the space trip of Brazil’s first astronaut, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, who will make the special presentations from 17:00. Centennial Mission and From Earth to Universe. Carried out in 2006, the mission that put Pontes into orbit is considered a milestone in the Brazilian advance in the conquest of space.

Among the activities that will be offered to all age groups are films, exhibitions, workshops on making and launching pet bottle rockets and folding nanosatellites.

The exhibition also features panels that show everyday technologies developed for missions or that are widely used in space incursions, such as GPS navigation, cloud computing, water filters, rescue and security systems and their applications in the most diverse sectors.

Special guests will speak about the Artemis Project, from the US aerospace agency Nasa, which will take the first woman and the first black man to the moon in 2024 and which has a partnership with Brazil.

Another topic of the presentations will be the [LINK https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/geral/noticia/2019-12/brasil-lancara-no-dia-20-sexto-satelite-em-parceria-com-china”>lançamento de satélites brasileiros, como o Amazonia-1 – fruto de parcerias internacionais.

O evento do Dia do Astronauta ocorre de 9h às 18h e tem entrada franca.

Serviço:

Programação do Dia do Astronauta – MCTI e AEB. Domingo, 9 de janeiro de 2022, das 9h às 18h. Local: Planetário de Brasília, St. de Divulgação Cultural – Brasília, DF

