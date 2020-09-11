Retired NASA spaceflyer Clayton Anderson is the primary speaker in a brand new digital initiative designed to maintain astronauts within the public eye.

Anderson will kick off The Digital Astronaut Reside Occasion Collection , which is able to function talks and different occasions involving astronauts around the globe. The sequence is supposed to begin one other spherical of astronaut encounters, which have been largely suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Anderson will converse Tuesday (Sept. 15) at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT), and you should buy tickets for the $20 on-line occasion here .

The Nebraska-born Anderson flew on one of many final house shuttle missions, STS-131 in 2010, and in addition served on the Worldwide House Station (ISS) for a number of months as a part of expeditions 15 and 16 in 2007.

The Digital Astronaut, from uniphi house company, a division of uniphi good, LLC, is a brand new sequence of livestreamed occasions with veteran house explorers to profit charities. (Picture credit score: uniphi house company)

Anderson flew through the early days of social media when, he mentioned, NASA was cautious and extra restrictive about direct astronaut communications with the general public. However, Anderson tried his greatest to remain accessible via instruments akin to a blog that he kept during his space station mission .

Anderson mentioned he is excited to be a pioneer for the brand new Digital Astronaut sequence, which incorporates House.com as a media companion. He sometimes offers about 20 talks in individual a 12 months and mentioned he’s keen to begin doing such outreach work once more, albeit just about. “I get to be the primary one out of the gate,” Anderson advised House.com of his discuss, the primary of the sequence.

Every of the featured astronauts will assist charity companions, and Anderson picked Reading Is Fundamental to tie in together with his theme of selling literacy — and for launching his new youngsters’s ebook, “Letters From Space” (Sleeping Bear Press, 2020), which was illustrated by Hungarian artist Susan Batori.

Again when Anderson was an astronaut, communications choices had been fewer. Right this moment’s astronauts routinely submit on social media, place telephone calls and, if connectivity is nice sufficient on the ISS, even do video calls with household. However astronauts of the late Nineties, the 2000s and early 2010s largely used e-mail, and astronauts earlier than then had been primarily restricted to communications via Mission Management.

Anderson’s new ebook displays the e-mail surroundings by which he labored. “They’re principally parodies of letters that I wrote — emails, basically — to individuals once I was in house, about numerous issues that had been occurring in orbit,” Anderson mentioned of the items that make up his ebook. “For instance, early within the ebook on one of many first flight days — Flight Day 3 — I write a letter to my mother, and I inform her I made it into house and my launch was profitable.”

Anderson mentioned he regrets lacking the prospect to learn youngsters’s books straight from orbit, as astronauts after him have executed via packages akin to Story Time in House. “I’d have been good for that,” he mentioned.

Anderson has written a number of books in his post-NASA profession. His first youngsters’s ebook, illustrated by Brooklyn’s Scott Brundage, was referred to as “A is for Astronaut: Blasting By way of the Alphabet” (Sleeping Bear Press, 2018).

Anderson acknowledged that the web has benefits for in the present day’s youngsters, particularly as a result of they will proceed to be taught and take part in occasions safely through the pandemic. However studying old school books (even when on new-fangled gadgets) nonetheless has relevance, he mentioned. Anderson realized about fixing issues by studying “The Hardy Boys” as a baby, he mentioned, and books of in the present day, irrespective of their subject, carry youngsters into inspiring new worlds.

“For me, as a teenager, I might bounce right into a ebook and I might instantly be somebody or one thing else. I grew up on comedian books dreaming of being Superman and Batman,” Anderson mentioned. Right this moment’s youngsters might have totally different pursuits and heroes, he mentioned, and that is nice. The purpose is to get them partaking with studying and with studying from a younger age, to carry them “into huge goals and actually cool futures.”

“When we now have alternatives like this to supply youngsters’s books, that may possibly give a baby the identical sort of push that I bought once I watched the Apollo 8 astronauts go behind the moon method again in 1968 on Christmas Eve,” Anderson mentioned. “My tagline is, we have to learn. All of us must learn.”

Naturally, Anderson stays engaged within the house program via former colleagues and watching the business. He highlighted SpaceX’s Demo-2 industrial crew mission this 12 months as doubtlessly a part of a brand new motion of house firms in a position to carry individuals into house often, together with members of the general public.

“House is cool once more, and that is an excellent factor,” Anderson mentioned, citing “the success of Elon Musk and his SpaceX of us and hopefully, very quickly, the success of Boeing and their [commercial crew vehicle] Starliner , coupled with the assorted individuals on the market like … Blue Origin, and Sierra Nevada and Virgin Galactic. We’re on the brink of a brand new period when it might be attainable for vacationers, individuals on the bottom, to take that journey into house.”

Anderson mentioned a long-time expression of his has been “by no means wager in opposition to Elon Musk ,” however he harassed that SpaceX nonetheless wants to point out it will probably carry individuals into orbit and again constantly and safely. He in contrast Musk’s problem to Anderson’s ongoing efforts to play an excellent 18-hole spherical of golf.

“On the primary gap, if I hit a drive straight down the center [of the fairway], that is one in a row,” he mentioned. “That is the place individuals are with SpaceX and people. Musk now must focus to make it two in a row, three in a row.”

Different confirmed audio system in The Digital Astronaut Reside Occasion Collection are:

Wendy Lawrence (Sept. 25): Celebrating STS-86, the story of “Too Tall and Too Small,” and missions to Mir.

Steve Smith (Oct. 6): An astronaut’s information to teaching at 17,500 mph (28,000 km/hr).

John “Danny” Olivas (Oct. 14): Embracing our previous to launch into the long run.

Pamela Melroy (Oct. 24): Constructing the ISS: STS-92 to STS-120.

Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger (Oct. 27): Spooky house tales and astronaut outfits.

Leroy Chiao and different astronauts (TBD) (Oct. 30): twentieth anniversary of the ISS.

Leroy Chiao (Nov. 2): Celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the ISS and voting in house

Greg Chamitoff, Frank Culbertson, Greg H. Johnson, Mark Polansky, Garrett Reisman and Steve Swanson at instances to be introduced.

