If you like the themes of astrologyread the horoscopes to know how you will do every day in matters of love, health and money, this time we will reveal that trait to you virtue decade Zodiac sign.

According to the traditional order, the 12 zodiac signs are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. They are different because each one has strengths and qualities that make them stand out from the rest.

Although in the zodiac sign some are compatible, others are enemies, because they can become more similar than you imagine, for this reason, today we will reveal their personality by mentioning their virtues.

But, before discovering according to the stars, which is the virtue that each one represents, let’s take a look at which date the signs are:

Aries from March 21 to April 19

Taurus from April 20 to May 20

Gemini from May 21 to June 20

Cancer from June 21 to July 22

Leo from July 23 to August 22

Virgo from August 23 to September 22

Libra from September 23 to October 22

Scorpio from October 23 to November 21

Sagittarius from November 22 to December 21

Capricorn from December 22 to January 19

Aquarius from January 20 to February 18

Pisces from February 19 to March 20

Now knowing in detail the date of birth in which certain signs are governed, we present to you what that characteristic of each one of them is:

Aries: Courageby facing all the obstacles that stand in the way of achieving your goal.

Taurus: Stabilityby having a great sense of justice and always giving arguments.

Gemini: Sympathyso you will always feel comfortable with them.

Cancer: Loyaltysince they value fidelity above all.

Leo: Trustbecause he has a clear objective and knows what he has to do to achieve it.

Virgo: PerfectionistThey are methodical in getting the best version of everything they want.

Pound: Balancesince in their cover letter they are recognized for harmony, justice and seeking peace in themselves and in all those who surround them.

scorpio: Passionsince the people governed under this sign are the most misunderstood.

Sagittarius: Spontaneitybecause they maintain a great energy.

Capricorn: Consistencysince they do not give up before a situation, since they are clear about what they have to do to achieve their goals.

Aquarium: compassionateis always for his loved ones without expecting anything in return.

Pisces: Romancesince this sign sees the world in a rosy color.