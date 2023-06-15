If you are a lover of astrology and you like to know how they influence your day to day having been born by certain Zodiac sign and you even like to read the horoscopestoday we tell you something more detailedyour goddess and the message she left you according to the date you came into this world to leave your mark.
Know which greek god are you according to your zodiac sign? If the answer is negative, don’t worry, because the stars will reveal to you who your goddess of mythology is and even the message they leave you.
Before delving into Greek mythology, let’s clarify that according to the traditional Chinese horoscope, there are 12 signs of the zodiac, whose order is: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.
When talking about astrology and zodiac signs, it has been of interest since ancient times because many believe that the celestial body has an influence on the destiny of people and even on their personality.
Goddesses according to the sign:
Thus, each sign has its own characteristics, personality marks and even gods, which we present to you:
- Aries: (March 21 to April 19): Nike, the goddess of triumph, leaves you the message to focus on what you like.
- Taurus: (April 20 to May 20): Aphrodite, the goddess of love, and desire, the message she leaves for you, is “it’s time to put your energy into what you like and what gives you pleasure. Give thanks for everything beautiful that is in your life.
- Gemini: (May 21 to June 20): Iris, the goddess of communication, tells you that “be guided by your heart, it is never too late for what you have always dreamed of”.
- Cancer: (June 21 to July 22): Demeter, the guardian goddess of nature, advises you, “if you need to rest.”
- Leo: (July 23 to August 22): Eos, the goddess of protection: “You always put everyone before yourself, always give your place.”
- Virgo: (August 23 to September 22): Hestia, the goddess of the defense of the family.
- Libra: (September 23 to October 22): Themis, the goddess of justice: “You are looking for a scale, but that also makes you indecisive.”
- Scorpio: (October 23 to November 21): Persephone, the goddess of the hunt, “you will always find what you are looking for”:
- Sagittarius: (November 22 to December 21): Artemis, the goddess of births, you never lose hope.
- Capricorn: (December 22 to January 19): Hera, the goddess of marriage, you always have hope and faith.
- Aquarius: (January 20 to February 18): Athena, the goddess of wisdom, you have the gift of giving good advice.
- Pisces: (February 19 to March 20): Pisque, the goddess of the soul, always guides everyone on the right path.
