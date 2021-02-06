When looking at the sky, one can distinguish, on the one hand, a background of fixed stars that moves like a curtain and, on the other, some stars that vary their path in relation to the rest. The ancients called the latter “planets”, A word that comes from planētēs, which in Greek means“ wanderers ”or“ wanderers ”. Although today, astronomically, the eight planets of the moon and the sun differ, in astrology, These ten stars are considered planets and maintain their original meaning.

Personal and transpersonal planets



In astrological language, each planet corresponds to some internal aspect of the human psychic structure and it can also represent people, objects, actions, body parts, archetypes, and gods. In turn, according to their proximity to the sun, they are classified into personal, social and transpersonal or transaturnine.

The personal ones – Sun, Moon, Mercury, Mars and Venus – are related to the attitudes of the individual and are the main protagonists of a birth chart. For their part, the social ones – Jupiter and Saturn – are associated with the aptitudes in the integration into humanity.

The first seven planets correspond to traditional astrology because they are the ones that can be seen with the naked eye. In 1781, with the use of a telescope that he had built himself, the astronomer William Herschel discovered Uranus; later, in 1846, the German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle located Neptune, and in 1930 the American astronomer Percival Lowell postulated the existence of a new planet, allowing his colleague, Clyde Tombaugh, to locate Pluto that same year.

“These cosmic findings challenged the ancient hierarchy of the traditional seven planets and invited astrologers to open up to new information and archetypes represented by these planets.” Photo: Shutterstock.

These cosmic findings challenged the ancient hierarchy of the seven traditional planets and they invited astrologers to open themselves to new information and archetypes represented by these planets, observing and studying how they influenced the reading of the natal charts.

These three transaturnian planets have to do with the formation of generational and not individual characteristics: due to the “slowness” with which they move, their cycles are much longer than those of the personal and social planets.

From astrology, Le Grice presents a renewing understanding of myths and archetypes in the cosmos. Referring to the planets discovered in antiquity, he maintains that “a remarkable form of the correspondence between human consciousness and historical evolutionary processes is reflected in the name given to the planets.”

Thus, he remarks that the Greco-Roman god with whom he was baptized in a sense it reveals its archetypal meaning. For example, him Astrological venus related to the experience of beauty, love and pleasure, it bears a close resemblance to the mythical characterization of the Roman goddess of the same name and to the Greek Aphrodite.

This association suggests an interconnection between outer space, the unconscious psyche, and the dynamic basis of reality. Tarnas, returning to hermeticism, says that there is a continuity between the inner world and the outer world: “The human being is a microcosm within the macrocosm of the world, which participates in its inner reality and is united to the whole by tangible and invisible ”.

To understand this synchronicity between the archetype, meanings and characteristics of a planet, three principles: the Homeric, as a primordial deity and mythical figure; the Platonic, as a metaphysician and cosmic, and the Jungian, as psychological. Let’s go back to Venus: in Homeric terms, she is the goddess of beauty and love; For the Platonists, it is the metaphysical principle of Eros and the Beautiful, and, for Jung, it is the psychological tendency to desire, perceive, create, attract and be attracted, seek harmony, pleasure, the artistic and romantic relationships.

There is also a multipurpose potential: SaturnFor example, it is an archetype that can express judgment, old age, tradition, oppression, mortality, time, depression, discipline, weight, gravity, seriousness, dignity. This speaks of a co-creative participation of humans and humans in the unfolding of their life, of history and of cosmic processes, which, in Le Grice’s terms, reflects the developments, changes, evolutions and transculturality. As Campbell states, “it would not be an exaggeration to say that myth is the secret opening through which the inexhaustible energies of the cosmos rush into human cultural manifestation.” In terms of writing, the spelling for the planetary symbols as they are known today slowly evolved until it was established in the Renaissance. Behind each ancestral symbology, three principles are combined: the circle, the cross and the half moon or half circle.

• The circle is associated with the spirit.

• The cross to matter.

• The crescent to the soul or psyche, which mediates between spirit and matter.

For example, the symbol Saturn it represents matter over the soul; that of Jupiter, the soul over matter, and that of Neptune represents the soul traversed by matter. Thus, each of the planets can be read, signified and interpreted from its symbolic representation.

The symbol of Saturn represents matter over soul. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Planets can be seen from Earth as direct or retrograde. This means that, from that point of view, they are seen to move forward or backward through the zodiac. This “backward” movement is apparent and has to do with the relationship between the earth, the observed planet and the fixed background of stars.

When the planet is retrograde it is closer to the earth. The historian and astrologer Robert Hand says that “its proximity to the Earth signifies a lack of distance or perspective of the person with respect to the behavior that the planet symbolizes. Who has a retrograde planet is less able to be objective with the energies of that planet ”.

In ancient times, retrograde planets were thought to be symbol of weakness and malfunction And although there are currently many astrological lines that follow this belief, the humanistic, psychological and transpersonal postulates give it a different focus. Dane Rudhyar argues that “retrograde planets symbolize the return of libido (psychic energy or life force) of the conscious within the unconscious […]. They only indicate the direction in which some psychological functions operate, but not what occurs as a result of this backward-flowing movement, which has to be judged on the basis of the map as a whole. The karmic astrologyOn the other hand, it proposes that the retrograde planet shows a function that was anchored in the past and that the person continues trying to resolve previous situations in this life that they feel are unfinished.

In summary, a retrograde planet in the natal chart shows a function that operates differently from the rest and that can be a sign to review that aspect of life. It is very likely that you will have to pay special attention to the work of integration of the natal energies.

Fragment from the book Astrology: stories and keys to a fascinating language (Editorial Paidós, 2020), by Leticia Pogoriles and Lucía Ferrecio.

Look also



Look also

