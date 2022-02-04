SIGN WINE FEATURE HARMONIZATION

Aries Fire Shiraz Terre Siciliane IGT Fragrant and aromatic, Shiraz has the strength and daring of the Aryans.

Despite not being from the region of Sicily, and thanks to the pioneering spirit of the

winegrowers, the Shiraz grape, like the Aryans, is the most courageous of grapes. Aged cheeses, as well as with grilled red meats.

Lion Fire Merlot Terre Siciliane IGT Merlot, like the leonines, is a generous grape, with a strong presence and does not go unnoticed. She doesn’t need accompaniment to express her best form, just like Leos. Pepperoni pizza and creamy red pasta, as well as cured meats.

Sagittarius Fire Rosso Toscana IGT A blend of Sangiovese and Merlot red grapes, from the Tuscany region, brings the joy and freedom that Sagittarians value. It’s a mixture of explosive soul with versatility that make this wine perfect for Sagittarians. Pair with roasted meats and aged cheeses.

Bull Earth Rosso Piemonte DOC Barbera – the predominant Rosso Piemonte DOC wine – is a refined grape, known for delivering wines of high quality and consistency, as are Taurus who are loyal, protective and always looking for sophistication. Dishes with pasta in meat sauce and grilled red meats.

Virgin Earth Sangiovese Rubicone IGT Sangiovese is a grape that does not accept less than perfect. Famous for its constant delivery over time in the Emilia Romagna region, it is a high quality grape, which has accumulated great successes, one of the most striking traits of Virgos. Pasta with meat sauce and

grilled red meat.

Capricorn Earth Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC Even in difficult vintages, the Montepulciano grape shows its best. Like Capricorns, she takes a little more time to unleash her full potential, but when she does, she delivers to the best of her ability and proves to be great company. Important meat dishes

red and aged cheeses.

Twins Air Rosato Puglia IGT Negroamaro Negroamaro and the Gemini sign share the same outstanding characteristic: versatility. Both can be intense or light, adapt to each occasion and show all their different versions depending on the company or vintage. Pair with appetizers and seafood.

Lb Air Sangiovese Rosato Rubicone IGT The rosé de Sangiovese, from the Rubicone region (IGT), is a very balanced and harmonic wine, perfect for the Libra personality. Those people who avoid conflict and are attracted to everything that is harmonic. Light starters, white meats, fried fish and soft cheeses.

Aquarium Air Nero d’Avola Rosato Sicilia DOC The Nero D’Avola grape is typical of the Sicily region. For the sign of Aquarius, innovation and freedom are essential words, so here, the grape is presented in a rosé version.

and not in red, as it is normally vinified. Every sip of the rosé of this grape is a path to a new unforgettable journey, without a script, but with many emotions, just the way Aquarians like it. Salads, chicken, grilled vegetables and emmental cheese.

Cancer Water Vermentino Terre Siciliane IGT Vermentino is the ideal representation for the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, Cancer. A young, charismatic and easy-going grape, it best expresses its potential in coastal regions of the Mediterranean, where it feels at home, as do Cancerians who love to be in a family environment. Entrees based on fish and Mediterranean salads.

Scorpion Water Chardonnay Terre Siciliane IGT Chardonnay is perfect for the sign of intensity, mystery and seduction: Scorpio. Chardonnay enchants for its wines with a strong personality, just like the escporpians Light pasta dishes, salads, chicken and fish.