In “Astrology, stories and keys to a fascinating language” (Paidós, 2020) coexist voices from the past and contemporary views on this discipline that, like the Pied Piper of Hamelin, attracts thousands to its coffers of knowledge.

Famous people, influences of the stars in history, gossip and anecdotes about “those who do not say it but believe” populate these pages as complex as they are entertaining to read, both for beginners and for advanced users.

It addresses “astrologies” (as diverse as human gazes) that coexist from different space-times: a “deterministic gaze” that seeks the correct prediction is not the same as the desire of the Egyptian Ptolemy for predicting climatic events with planetary calculations, which the famous psychiatrist’s gaze Carl Gustav Jung (a little more similar to the current one) who sought to elaborate psychological “internal syntheses” within a natal chart to understand a logic of destiny intervening in the lives of his patients.

“Articulated with zodiacal signs and planets, this language also speaks of destiny, not as that immovable providence from which we must escape or embrace, but about that unconscious that we can bring to light and assimilate in our lives.” “Astrology, stories and keys to a fascinating language” (Paidós, 2020)

Just for curious



But in addition, the stories are woven from looks as dissimilar as they are curious, they bring out the clothes in the sun of famous personalities (artists, writers, politicians, monarchs) and delicately walk us through captivating, mysterious and disruptive lives: who does not want to find out that scientists of the stature of Isac Newton They had an eccentric and esoteric side important, a well-nourished library of magical knowledge?

That Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, John Dee and Robert Fludd, among other “men of science”, they had enough waist to dance with both girls at the same time: science and astrology.

That same curiosity that leads us to stick our noses into the life of López Rega, the dark and repressive astrologer, Minister of Social Welfare of Isabel Perón and linked to the dark arts, as Severus Snape, the teacher of Harry Potter. Did we know there is an asteroid in the sky named after Ana Teresa Diego, a La Plata student of Astronomy disappeared in democracy?

Nor, surely the reader was aware of this gossip: that in 1964 astrology had its “golden age”, with a record in publications, until in 1907 the Vatican expanded its prohibitions against the practice (In subsequent years it was put on its feet in the streets of the universities).

Intimate searches

Leticia Pogoriles placeholder image (38) (@lechuzashhh) She is a history teacher, editor, former journalist from Télam, photographer and director of the Buenos Aires bookstore A day on Venus (@undiaenvenus), specialized in astrology, esotericism, feminisms and philosophies. She learned about astrology from a “psycho-astrologer” and maintained a very playful relationship with this discipline, quite anarchic reading.

Lucia Ferreccio (39), for whom astrology is almost a mother tongue, is the daughter of Graciela Gauliero, a career astrologer. As soon as she could, she studied at the Eleventh House, trained as a constellator and as a companion in Evolutionary Breathing and, continuing with a family inheritance of spiritual vocation, of dedicated to the practice of zazen (particular style of meditation) for years, receiving the name of Dharma Shoan in Japan.

She dedicates her free time to music and dance as well as being co-director of Yin, Space and Astrological Time. There they met Leticia arrived to take a course and saw in her classes the potential to put together a book.

“I always had this concern, I could not believe how no one else wondered about what is this about being alive and being human. People work and do not stay awake because of the mystery. When I grew up a psychologist suggested that I study astrology and began a path without pause, which was later combined with dance. It was about nine years ago that my mother set up the astrology school and I jumped to work on that. Currently I am finishing the training in evolutionary breathing and I accompany processes in people, “says Lucía.

Astrology: the genius of Aladdin

“We do not want to enter the paradigm of science, we want to mention that there is another paradigm, that there is another plane that has other laws and works in a different way “, explains Ferreccio against the multiple languages ​​that accuse this knowledge of being false and heretical.

The religious desire to hide the entire wealth of pre-Christ knowledge wanted to put astrology in a bottle and throw it into the sea. The Enlightenment of the 18th century accused her of not responding to the scientific method and excluded her. But she returned, transformed, like the genius of Aladdin.

“However, esoteric practices, such as hermeticism, astrology, kabbalah, tarot, numerology, clairvoyance and alchemy, which investigate the human interior, survived in secret societies such as those of the Masons, the Rosicrucians or the Illuminati whose members, enlightened and bourgeois, established a continuity with the Renaissance Neoplatonic cosmology crossed by astrological elements. “ “Astrology, stories and keys to a fascinating language” (Paidós, 2020)

“One of the things that surprised me -explains Lucia- is how astrology is behind things that we do not even imagine: from scientists, politicians, decisions, countries. Nobody says it, but it is, and the historical data corroborate it.” Borges, Arlt, Xul solar, are some of the Argentine artists who flirted with the occult and whose reflections are also woven with poetry and open question in these pages.

Behind the scenes of the history of astrology are subject to study for Leti Pogoriles, who portrays her favorites in this way: “A character that I liked a lot was Newton, when I discovered his alchemical side. Because according to the anecdote of John Maynard Keynes, the astronomer’s biographer, ‘Newton He was not the first of the age of reason but the last magician ‘, that’s where the paradigm opens and astronomy and astrology finally divorce. Another for me is John Dee, advisor to Queen Elizabeth I and his hidden philosophy and how astrology was enabled there (especially for men). Another interesting character is Paracelsus, a 15th century alchemist who is still in fashion (here at the bookstore every so often they ask me “Magical botany”) “.

According to the authors, one of the premises that allowed this knowledge to survive is its ability to mutate. “It catches my attention -adds Ferreccio- how it became more complex and modified, the house system, the aspects, which in principle were some and then they were added, there were things that transcended and others that did not. It is a science that worked quite a bit by trial and error, contrary to what one might think, what is useless is discarded. “

That beautiful pagan goddess

Leticia likes that definition that the Portuguese sociologist gave Boaventura de Sousa, who speaks that in this model in which we live what is truly valid is the scientific, and human experience, ancestral wisdom, is left out. “The point of the book is that it was patriarchal science that imposed its rules, but when astrology leaves that binary discussion between science and non-science, and is taken as a language that interprets the world like any other, it gains substance, form, thought “.

According to Lucía: “In the criticisms of astrology, and the debates between science and non-science, there are some points that are not worth going into, such as Ophiuchus, or if the Earth is the center of the solar system, because there is no The other side’s interest in understanding, but it is more an anger, a stigmatization. “

Associated with the study of the stars, other unclassifiable human experiences that do not respond to a method, – they enter into worlds more dreamlike than daytime-, intuitions, other flashes of knowing.

“I was born with a certain clairvoyance -Confesses Lucia, and doubts if I should record this in the interview-, sensitivity that manifested itself in images that later happened. This happened to me from a very young age. Then it was sorted out, and it’s a tool that I use. At the same time I am and remain very skeptical. An intuition is never that exact. The terrain where the mystery of astrology and these types of phenomena moves cannot be approached from the same way of thinking to which we are used, which is dualistic, separatist, in the ‘black and white’ style. “

Then, in a WhatsApp message, he reminds me that I can put it, because “Talking about intuition is a political act.”

Feminist astrology

Why are there no women in the history of astrology? It is one of the main questions of the book. “What happened to me with that topic – Leticia explains – is that astrology itself was a discovery, now, astrology seen from men was another new learning. When you look at history you wonder what happened here. We have philosophers. as Aspasia of Miletus and Diotima, teacher of Socrates, Hypatia of Alexandria, who was recognized for the film, Aglaonice, one of the so-called “Witches of Thessaly”, who was the first to find the lunar path. The thesis of this we work with Caliban and the witch, the book of Silvia Federici, to understand what had happened to those denied women. “

Interviews with feminists seek to understand why there is a very strong resonance of women with the stars, and they explain why “feminism brought astrology to the fore seats” because it is a vision that “does not try to dissect the thing, but simply to observe it, to take other courses of thought “.

All invited

Within current debates, it is Gael Policano Rossi, known as Astromostra, one of those who reflects on new paradigms and “hegemonic astrology”. Jesica Pibermus, director of Kier, appears in the book confirming the “editorial boom” in the development of astrology in Argentina.

Paula Jiménez Spain points out how the stars sneak into the therapy couch piscoanalytics, and the Freudian booklet is betrayed by the opponent Jung, that is, by a more holistic view of life. Olga wayne invites to question and doubt the paradigms. Soledad Davis brings this union between philosophical and symbolic thought that resonates so much today.

“What we do is put words to something of which we are part, as the Argentine astrologer Euenio Carutti says: ‘I sell it, I do not manufacture it.’ There is something that is mysterious, a dark point that has to do with the operation of astrology. Nobody knows how it really works, because we are part of it. Astrology “is”, and that is why it can never be left out, the human advances in a vision and astrology integrates it, encompasses it, “concludes Lucía Ferreccio.