Astrology | 152 astrology tried to figure out people’s zodiac signs, that’s how they succeeded

Astrology|Astrology cannot predict the course of people’s lives, nor even a person’s correct zodiac sign in an experiment.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Astrology has been repeatedly shown by various studies to have no predictive value. Still, a moderate number of people believe in it. The brainstorming workshop studied the divination skills of 152 astrologers. In the test, they didn’t hit the right one any better than you’d guess.

Astrologers cannot predict with the help of planets or other celestial bodies how people will be.

Astrology has no foundation. Still, many people refer to their own horoscope in everyday speech: “I’m a Scorpio, that’s why…”.

According to one fairly recent survey, 27 percent of US adults said that they believe in astrology.

Scientific investigations have hardly succeeded in undermining the attraction of astrology.

Now the accuracy of astrology predictions has been studied with slightly different methods.

Clearer Thinking – founder of the think tank Spencer Greenberg approached astrological thinking from a different angle. tells New Scientist.

Creenberg wondered if it would be possible to design a study that could prove the accuracy or falsity of astrology.

He asked his colleague by André Ferretti with six astrologers, what they would like to know about the person’s life and character, so that they could identify the person’s horoscope accurately.

Horoscopes are a common tool in astrology. They are built in such a way that the astrologer has studied the positions of the celestial bodies in space at the time of the person’s birth.

Horoscopes would thus offer insights and predictions about a person’s character or life.

Greenberg and Ferretti developed a questionnaire to collect this information about people. There were 12 respondents in the experiment.

Their answers were used as part of the test. The test can see online.

They then recruited 152 astrologers to respond. They had to answer which zodiac sign the respondent represented. Five alternatives were given.

Each astrologer predicted 12 of the respondent’s own zodiac signs. So the maximum score of one astrologer was 12 if he predicted everything correctly.

The real ones the average number of answers for astrologers was 2.49. Almost the same result can be obtained by guessing. No astrologer got six or more right.

Received result is impossible to distinguish from chance, says Greenberg.

However, the astrologers had confidence in their skills. More than half of them announced that they had gotten six or more correctly.

At the same time, they also disagreed about the methods of astrology.

“If you want to change the minds of those who believe in astrology, you should first start to find out what made them believe in astrology in the first place.”

This is what a psychologist says according to New Scientist Richard Wiseman from the University of Hertfordshire.

Research was made by the workshop Clearer Thinking. It has not been peer reviewed.