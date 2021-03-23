In the practical application of Astrology in everyday life, the importance of planetary hours (or astrological) it has been known since ancient times. They are especially useful for everything that has to do with decisions and choosing a favorable time to start an event since the celestial influences allow a question to be resolved more quickly at one hour than another.

To calculate the planetary hours we simply must based on the seven planets of the septenary: Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Sun, Venus, Mercury and the Moon.

What is this order based on? In the apparent speeds of the planets. And it is known as the Chaldean order of the planets.

How to calculate astrological hours

Before explaining how these hours should be calculated, it is necessary to explain what the planetary rulers of the days are:

Monday: Moon

Tuesday: Mars

Wednesday: Mercury

Thursday: Jupiter

Friday: Venus

Saturday: Saturn

Sunday: Sun

Each day has its planetary ruler. Photo: Pixbay

The astrological or planetary hours they differ from the hours we know because they do not have an exact duration of 60 minutes, but are longer or shorter than normal hours, with the exception of the equinoxes (the time of the year when days and nights have the same duration) or in latitudes close to the Equator.

The duration of a “normal” clock hour is 60 minutes because it is the result of dividing the length of the day by 24. For its part, the astrological or planetary hours, are the result of dividing, first, the day into 12 daytime hours (counted from when the Sun crosses the horizon until it sets in it); and then in 12 hours at night that start from when the Sun sets on the horizon until the Sun appears.

Thus, by dividing the day by twelve and the night by twelve, the longest days of the year have longer daytime hours and shorter nighttime hours; while the shorter days have the shortest daytime hours and the longest nighttime hours.

Planetary days, meanwhile, start at dawn and end immediately before dawn the next day. In addition, they are divided into two parts: the daytime part and the nighttime part.

Planetary days start at sunrise and end just before sunrise the next day. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

The daytime hours correspond to the time between when the Sun rises over the horizon (sunrise) and sets at sunset (sunset). The night hours represent the time between sunset and sunrise of the next day, when the planetary day ends and a new one begins.

The ruler of each hour

As said, each day has 24 hours, divided into twelve during the day and twelve at the night. And each of these hours has a ruling planet.

The first hour of Monday is governed by Moon; that of Tuesday for Mars; that of Wednesday for Mercury; the Thursday for Jupiter; the Saturday for Saturn; and the Sunday for him Sun.

The rest of the hours follow the sequence of the Chaldean order of the planets: Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Sun, Venus, Mercury and Moon, always continuing this succession according to the apparent speed of the planets starting with the slowest (Saturn) and ending with the fastest (the Moon).

It is important to remember that the planet that rules the first hour of a day maintains its rule throughout the day and that the other planets are only subsidiary rulers of the ruler of the day.

They are weakened or strengthened according to the disagreement or similarity of their natures in relation to the ruler of the day.

For example, on a Saturday, the hour of the Sun is colored with the obstructive influence of Saturn and, therefore, the chances of success are not as good as if a Thursday is chosen when the hour of the Sun to be colored with the benevolent ray of Jupiter that is the ruler of the day.

As far as possible, try to the planets to choose are free from the negative aspects of misfortunes (Mars and Saturn), free too of combustion with the Sun, Y that are not retrograde either, because in those cases the action of the planet is damaged.

The planet that rules the first hour of a day maintains its rule throughout the day. Photo: Shutterstock.

What are the astrological hours favorable for?

The Hour of the Moon: It is the best time to cheat, betray, make fraud and inventions and start anything that requires changes and speed. It is conducive to domestic matters, talking to women in general, and dealing with family matters; to deal with the public and advertising; cooking, eating, and for matters related to water and navigation.

The Hour of Mars: it is good for fighting or competition, but it is generally unfortunate. It is not recommended to start trips during this time due to the danger of thieves and accidents. Due to the impetuous and aggressive nature of Mars it will surely drive us to be more daring and have less prudence, so it is not a good time to start an argument, which could end in a fight; nor to undertake a trip for the purpose of some negotiation. On the other hand, it is suitable for any activity in which energy and courage are needed, such as physical activity, any kind of fight or competition or a situation in which action, determination or courage is needed. It is good for metalworking, for all the works that belong to the fire, such as those of the blacksmiths, bakers and those who work the forges, to acquire tools, to obtain military honors. It is not good to start a partnership, or to get married. Mars always tends to conflict.

The Hour of Mercury: it is a good time to trade, sell or buy; write letters, send messengers or messages, study, read, send children to school, start a short trip, for apprenticeship instruction, teach a trade, These are good times to make a phone call, to send important correspondence or writings, to intellectual subjects in general, to study, to sign contracts, for commercial agreements, or simply to talk. But it is not good for getting married or buying houses and land.

The Hour of Jupiter: it is favorable for all “good” things. During this time it is favorable to leave for a trip, to make contacts abroad; wake up and leave the house successfully. To obtain benefits in business activities, start an important activity, start a business, open a store to the public, negotiate. It is positive to buy, to ask for favors, to acquire goods. It is advisable to lend money, but it is not good for embarking on a ship or boat. It is good for talking about peace and harmony, for all kinds of social activities, friendship or government. It is also recommended for sowing seeds, and for planting. He who falls ill at this hour will soon recover.

The Hour of Venus: it is a lucky hour. It is good to leave home successfully, to go on a trip, to acquire properties, clothes, jewelry, perfumes, flowers or for any activity that is related to the planet Venus, such as those we do to improve our appearance or beautify ourselves. For example, going to the hairdresser, putting on makeup or acquiring clothes or any type of ornaments, receiving cosmetic treatments. It is good for decorating the house, for love affairs, to start a party, to ask for favors, to form a society, to make investments, as well as for any activity related to pleasure and fun: dances, artistic or musical shows. It is good for marriage and for getting married and is the best time to declare or ask for marriage. She’s also great for making up after a verbal disagreement or fight, or for mediating.

The Hour of Saturn: At this time, it is not good to travel by sea, or make long trips by land, since its limiting nature brings problems and delays; It is an inadvisable time to sign contracts, for social relations or to start something. But it is good to buy and rent houses, land or to start a construction since Saturn governs the foundations, the bases and the duration; it is good for buying and selling real estate; and for all matters relating to the land such as digging the earth, plowing and sowing the field, building a wall or building. Also for demolishing, working with wood and stone, buying metals, things of a heavy nature such as iron, tin, lead and stone. It is good for the purchase of any kind of grain. A good time to dedicate to the elderly, consult or seek advice from an older person, but it is not a good time to put on a new dress or cut your hair, nor is it good to borrow money. According to the ancients, in the hour of Saturn it is not good to fall ill because it threatens to prolong the disease.

The Hour of the Sun: It is good for making requests to superiors for meetings with influential people (bosses, superiors, bank directors, senior executives, etc.), to start a negotiation or to start business trips. The time to take office, receive honors, recognition, or elevation of rank is appropriate. To organize, to ask for professional advice and guidance or a raise in salary. It is good for making presentations and speaking in public.

For Patricia kesselman, astrologer and teacher of astrology and tarot. On Instagram: @horoskopo.

