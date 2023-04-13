Maria Felix has maintained a legacy that not only highlights her artistic and creative side, but also her empowering messages replicated by thousands of women in Mexico and the world.

This April 8, the 109th anniversary of his birth and 21 years since his death were commemorated. In a reading of her astral chart, the specialist CosmoLau shared that María Félix was always enlightened and powerful from the cosmos.

Rebel

In an interview broadcast live on Facebook DEBATE, CosmoLau explained that the Doña, represents in all its splendor the aries zodiac sign, the fire sign. “Aries describes strong, self-sufficient, courageous, very transparent people. Characteristics that she fully embodied. They are Amazon women, warriors. Aries represents people who are not afraid to break an inertia, to inaugurate new ways and she did it, “said CosmoLau.

With almost 50 films, memorable style creations, and jewelry, María Félix was called to ascend, to always seek her goals.

creative

CosmoLau shared that the Mexican gold film diva In addition to being Aries, he had Mars as his ruling planet, which enhances his strong, independent side, but also that brave side, with a personality that at that time was associated with masculine characteristics.

María Félix used all this strength for the creative side. She committed the maximum rebellion that can be committed in this life, which is to dare to be herself, that is what her rebellion consisted of, in being completely authentic, the astrologer shared.

Myth

The astral chart marks the beginning of life, but it is still valid and the planets are currently at very interesting angles for it, added CosmoLau. Jupiter has been passing through Aries, her sign, and will stay there until May.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, everything it touches is amplified, magnified, put under the spotlight and it takes 12 years to go around.

Right now, Jupiter is illuminating the character, the myth, the legend of María Félix, he said during the interview.

collective power

Therefore, it is not surprising that various aspects of her life continue to be valued and that her phrases, characters, jewelry, continue to expand on the new social networks, such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

It is also true that you either love or hate Aries. In the case of the lady, she said what she thought, period. She had no intention of qualifying. Due to the above, CosmoLau recognized that it reflects a strong, warlike energy, which is why many people were on their guard with it.