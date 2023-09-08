The PS5 DualSense is a little gem in terms of features, but often not fully exploited by video games. If you are looking for a game that does it, then you should know that a new PS5 exclusive is coming, designed precisely to show off the DualSense: Astrolandera game made by a thirteen year old (Max Trest) and arriving in 2024. Below you can see the trailer.

There official description reads: “Astrolander is an action-packed local co-op game, exclusive to PS5, featuring dramatic graphics, intense action and lush levels. Two players work together to control Haptic and his sidekick Feedback, cute robots in search of adventures on a mission to save the MVPs (Most Valuable Programs)! Manipulate and feel the world around you with the innovative and immersive use of the DualSense wireless controller. Create tidal waves and tornadoes using the touchpad to avoid the wrath of Cyberquax and of Cybermoos, knock down dangerous enemies by blowing into the built-in microphone, experience realistic sensations when Cybertrains rumble towards you, hide in weeds to evade lurking Cybertrackers, and dash around mischievous creatures as you explore action-packed worlds.”