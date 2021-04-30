A study by the Center for Health Sciences of the Shreveport State University of Louisiana (United States) in which researchers from the University of Castilla-La Mancha have collaborated has shown that astrocytes are a fundamental pathway for covid-19 to cause a neurological damage in some patients.

According to this work, the coronavirus can infect both neurons -cells that receive and process information in our brain- and astrocytes -cells of the brain and spinal cord that support and protect neurons. Astrocytes, which are part of the blood-brain barrier, are the main gateway to the brain and are responsible for transport nutrients from the bloodstream to neurons while keeping harmful particles away. By resisting infection, astrocytes could help keep Covid out of the brain, but once infected they easily transmit the virus to many neurons, according to these researchers.

‘This could explain many of the neurological symptoms that we see in Covid patients including loss of sense of smell and taste, disorientation, psychosis and cerebrovascular accident ”, explains Ricardo Costa, a postdoctoral fellow at the North American university and first author of the study.

The research, which was released at the annual meeting of the American Physiological Society, concludes that “while astrocytes show greater resistance to infection, neurons appear to be more susceptible. This suggests that just a few infected astrocytes might be enough for the infection to spread rapidly to neurons and multiply rapidly, which would explain why some patients have no neurological symptoms but others have severe symptoms. ‘

For this study, the scientists exposed cells to a version of the virus that had been modified to ensure the researchers’ safety.