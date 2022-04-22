A preclinical study developed by researchers from the Weill Cornell Medicine revealed that an abnormality of certain brain cells, called astrocytesexert a non-negligible function in triggering some behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorders.
The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Abnormalities in astrocytes: here is their role in autism spectrum disorder
The senior author of the research, il Dr. Dilek Colak, assistant professor of neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute At Weill Cornell Medicine, together with his colleagues, they cultured astrocytes from stem cells obtained from patients diagnosed with autism and transplanted them into healthy newborn mice.
The scientists observed that after the transplant, the mice developed repetitive behaviors, a characteristic symptom of autism spectrum disorders (ASD), but have not developed the social deficits that are also typical of this condition. The mice also developed memory deficits, which are commonly seen in ASD but are not a key feature of autism.
“Our study suggests that astrocyte abnormalities could contribute to the onset and progression of autism spectrum disorders“, Said Dr. Colak, who is also an assistant professor of neuroscience in pediatrics and a member of the Drukier Institute for Children’s Health: “The anomalies of the astrocytes can be responsible for repetitive behaviors or memory deficits, but not for other symptoms such as difficulties with social interactions ”.
Most studies on autism spectrum disorders have focused on the role of neurons, a type of brain cell that carries information in the brain.. But other brain cells, called astrocytes, help regulate the behavior of neurons and the connections between them.
Genetic mutations linked to autism spectrum disorders are likely to affect various cell types in the brain differently, Dr. Colak noted during the research. Post mortem studies had previously revealed abnormalities in astrocytes in the brains of patients with autism spectrum disorders: “We did not know if these astrocyte abnormalities contributed to the development of the disease or if the abnormalities were a result of the condition“Added Dr Colak.
To determine whether astrocytes might be involved at the onset of the condition, the team obtained stem cells derived from patients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, induced them to transform into astrocytes in the laboratory, and transplanted them into the brains of newborn mice otherwise. healthy.
Using a microscopic technique called two-photon imaging, the scientists carefully detected excessive calcium signaling in human astrocytes transplanted into the brains of mice.explained lead co-author Dr. Ben Huang, neuroscience instructor in psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine.
“It was surprising to see these human astrocytes respond to behavioral changes in active mice“, Dr. Huang specified:”We believe we are the first to record the activity of human astrocytes transplanted in this way “.
To determine whether increased calcium signaling was causing the mice’s behavioral symptoms, the team infected laboratory-grown astrocytes from stem cells from ASD patients with a virus that carries an RNA fragment designed to reduce calcium signaling. at normal levels. When they transplanted these astrocytes into mice, the animals did not develop memory problems.
“Future therapies for autism could exploit this discovery by using genetic tools to limit the extreme fluctuations of calcium within astrocytes “said co-lead author Megan Allen, a postdoctoral associate in neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine.
This new information could also have important implications for understanding and treating other neuropsychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia which also involve memory deficits, said Dr. Colak: “It is important to determine the roles of specific types of brain cells, including astrocytes, in neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric diseases “concluded the scientist.
In Italy, according to the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that one in 77 children (aged 7-9 years) is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder with a higher prevalence in males: males are 4.4 times more than females.
It is important to specify that this information is uncertain, given the complexity of the condition being treated which also includes Asperger’s syndrome, which is characterized by difficulties in interaction, social communication and limited and repetitive interests and activities.
Donata Vivanti (Milan, 1948), vice president of the European Disability Forumhe has declared: “In Italy the consideration of autism. The conception
who blamed the mother has been happily overcome. And family associations played an important role in this. Partnerships have been established
with leading international psychiatry organizations and have
played an active role in organizing conferences and training courses.
Especially in Anglo-Saxon countries, the scientific method in the
understanding of autism has established itself and has achieved considerable
support”.
“The rights-based approach is promoted by the European Disability Forum so it is clear that there is no single recipe in this field. If we talk about developing
the potential of each person it is clear that we are looking for a flexible approximation to each person’s needs. The potential for a person with a disability, including cases of severe disability, must be an open door to not setting limits“, Clarified the expert.
” It is important that families believe in their children’s potential, even if it is not always the case
easy. As a veteran mother of these experiences I have had moments
in which there was no means and capacity to work properly.
But we must work for children to grow up and become more adult people
open to contact and to receive encouragement and suggestions.
We must not be discouraged because, even without early intervention, there is room for growth “.
#Astrocytes #Anomalies #related #autism #spectrum #disorder
Leave a Reply