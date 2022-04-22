A preclinical study developed by researchers from the Weill Cornell Medicine revealed that an abnormality of certain brain cells, called astrocytesexert a non-negligible function in triggering some behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorders.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Abnormalities in astrocytes: here is their role in autism spectrum disorder

The senior author of the research, il Dr. Dilek Colak, assistant professor of neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute At Weill Cornell Medicine, together with his colleagues, they cultured astrocytes from stem cells obtained from patients diagnosed with autism and transplanted them into healthy newborn mice. The scientists observed that after the transplant, the mice developed repetitive behaviors, a characteristic symptom of autism spectrum disorders (ASD), but have not developed the social deficits that are also typical of this condition. The mice also developed memory deficits, which are commonly seen in ASD but are not a key feature of autism.

“Our study suggests that astrocyte abnormalities could contribute to the onset and progression of autism spectrum disorders“, Said Dr. Colak, who is also an assistant professor of neuroscience in pediatrics and a member of the Drukier Institute for Children’s Health: “The anomalies of the astrocytes can be responsible for repetitive behaviors or memory deficits, but not for other symptoms such as difficulties with social interactions ”.

Most studies on autism spectrum disorders have focused on the role of neurons, a type of brain cell that carries information in the brain.. But other brain cells, called astrocytes, help regulate the behavior of neurons and the connections between them. Genetic mutations linked to autism spectrum disorders are likely to affect various cell types in the brain differently, Dr. Colak noted during the research. Post mortem studies had previously revealed abnormalities in astrocytes in the brains of patients with autism spectrum disorders: “We did not know if these astrocyte abnormalities contributed to the development of the disease or if the abnormalities were a result of the condition“Added Dr Colak.

To determine whether astrocytes might be involved at the onset of the condition, the team obtained stem cells derived from patients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, induced them to transform into astrocytes in the laboratory, and transplanted them into the brains of newborn mice otherwise. healthy.

Using a microscopic technique called two-photon imaging, the scientists carefully detected excessive calcium signaling in human astrocytes transplanted into the brains of mice.explained lead co-author Dr. Ben Huang, neuroscience instructor in psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“It was surprising to see these human astrocytes respond to behavioral changes in active mice“, Dr. Huang specified:”We believe we are the first to record the activity of human astrocytes transplanted in this way “.

To determine whether increased calcium signaling was causing the mice’s behavioral symptoms, the team infected laboratory-grown astrocytes from stem cells from ASD patients with a virus that carries an RNA fragment designed to reduce calcium signaling. at normal levels. When they transplanted these astrocytes into mice, the animals did not develop memory problems.

“Future therapies for autism could exploit this discovery by using genetic tools to limit the extreme fluctuations of calcium within astrocytes “said co-lead author Megan Allen, a postdoctoral associate in neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine.