Astrobiologists from the USA and Germany have discovered planets in space with conditions suitable for life, the results are published in the journal Astrobiology.

Scientists have identified 24 planets that are slightly older than Earth, but warmer and with high humidity. According to the authors of the study, on such “superinhabited” planets, life had more opportunities to develop to higher forms. They explain their assertion by the fact that tropical rainforest zones have significantly greater biological diversity than colder or arid regions.

All of these planets are more than a hundred light-years away from us, in the future they can be studied using NASA space telescopes, the study emphasizes.

Earlier it was reported that Russia does not exclude the possibility of sending a station in 2027 to study the alleged signs of life on Venus.