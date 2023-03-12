A team of astrobiologists from Rutgers University, in the United States, has discovered a protein fragment that could have been the precursor to the origin of life on Earth. The researchers designed a 13-amino acid peptide attached to two nickel ions, known as “nickel backbone“, capable of producing hydrogen under a variety of conditions. This peptide is considered one of the Most Likely Chemical Candidates That Powered Life on Early Earth due to its simplicity and functionality.

The team of scientists hopes that research on this nickel-linked peptide will provide clues about alien life and help detect planets about to produce life. The finding could also provide answers to the question of how they evolved. proteins to become precursors of life on Earth.

Researcher at Rutgers, Vikas Nanda, explained that “We believe that the change [hacia la vida] it was caused by a few small precursor proteins that performed key steps in an ancient metabolic reaction. And we believe we have found one of these pioneering peptides.”.

The scientists pared down contemporary complex proteins associated with metabolic processes to their basic structure to engineer this peptide with a nickel backbone. This molecule is simple enough to spontaneously assemble into a prebiotic chemical soup and active enough to take energy from the environment to drive a biochemical process.

Nickel, an abundant metal in the early oceans, would bind to these peptides to become powerful catalysts capable of producing gaseous hydrogen. Hydrogen, because of its abundance, would have been a critical source of energy to power metabolism on the early Earth.

“This is important because while there are many theories about the origins of life, there is very little actual laboratory evidence for these ideas.” Nanda stressed.

The experimental results were published this Friday in Science Advances, where the authors wrote that “These results demonstrate that modern enzymes, despite their enormous complexity, probably evolved from simple peptide precursors on the early Earth.”

This peptide could be the last biological signature used by NASA to detect planets about to produce life.

What is the origin of life on Earth?

The question of the origin of life on Earth is one of the biggest and most important questions in science and not fully resolved yet. However, There are several scientific theories about how life could have arisen on our planet.

One of the most accepted theories is the theory of chemical evolution. According to this theory, life began around 3.5 billion years ago through a series of complex chemical reactions that occurred on the early Earth. In this environment, simple molecules such as amino acids, nucleotides, and lipids came together to form more complex molecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, and cell membranes.

Another popular theory is alien origin theory. According to this theory, life came to Earth through meteorites and comets that brought the necessary ingredients for life from other planets. This theory is based on the idea of ​​panspermia, where life spreads throughout the universe through seeds or spores.

Although these theories provide some explanations for how life could have started on Earth, the truth is that no conclusive evidence has yet been found to support any of them. The origin of life on Earth remains a fascinating mystery that scientists continue to investigate.