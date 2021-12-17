Like a bolt from the blue, to refer to the thumbnail of the presentation trailer, SAW announced its latest mini console, theAstro City Mini V which will resume the appearance of arcade cabinets with vertical screen, making the joy of many nostalgics.

This is not an absolute novelty: Astro City Mini was already put on the market in 2020, but in this case the display has been rotated 90 °, also known as TATE mode, to reflect even more the experience of cabinets in old arcades with upward scrolling video games.

This is a feature that has also been implemented in the Nintendo Switch, to be able to play some titles like the original Donkey Kong. This, however, means that there will not be the 36 games present in the previous one: the Astro City Mini V offers a total of 22 titles which will be different due to the screen change.

Clearly, not only SEGA titles will be featured, but they answer the call too many other iconic shoot ’em up developers such as Eighting, Psikyo and Toaplan.

Below you will find the complete list of 22 games on the new model:

Action Fighter (1986)

Armed Police Batrider (1998)

Batsugun (1993)

Battle Bakraid Unlimited Version (1999)

Cosmo Police Galivan (1985)

Desert Breaker (1992)

Dogyuun! (1992)

Gunbird (1994)

Kingdom Grand Prix (1994)

Moon Crest (1980)

Out Zone (1990)

Raiden (1990)

Samurai Aces (1993)

Shark! Shark! Shark! (1989)

Sonic Wings (1992)

Strikers 1945 (1995)

Tatsujin (1998)

Terra Cresta (1985)

Truxton II (1992)

VV (1993)

Wrestle War (1989)

Zaxxon (1982)

The Astro City Mini V is compatible with peripherals published for the previous model of 2020, including the separate controller and Arcade’s full-size analog stick system.

However, there is a “but”: the new mini console by SEGA is currently planned for the Japanese market only and will be priced at ¥ 19,580, which is roughly equivalent to € 152. At the moment we do not know if the Astro City Mini V will also see a distribution in the western market, but for now it is possible to buy the article from the official SEGA Toys website from Japan.