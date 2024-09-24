Sony and Team Asobi have given us our first peek at Astro Bot’s upcoming – and free – DLC add on.

This DLC will include five new online speedrunning levels, as well as 10 new bots to rescue. Which bots, I hear you ask? Well, while Team Asobi hasn’t revealed all of them, we did get a look at the bot-version of Stellar Blade’s Eve (a bot we suspected would be making an appearance) and a Helldivers 2 Helldiver in the new teaser trailer.

Eve can be seen glugging cans of pop (cans are collectibles found in almost every area of ​​Stellar Blade), while the little bot Helldiver makes sure his flag is standing straight. Appearances matter, you know. Also, both bots can dance! Don’t believe me? You can for yourself below.

Astro Bot – Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer | PS5 Games. Watch on YouTube

We still don’t have an exact release date for Astro Bot’s DLC, but it will be arriving this autumn, so stay tuned for more.

For more on Team Asobi’s delightful platformer, some of us at Eurogamer have collected our favorite Astro Bot moments here. And yes, I am looking forward to swooping my way back into the game soon!