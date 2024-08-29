Some of the objectives to complete are related to the progression of the story, so it is impossible to miss them. Others will require players to roll up their sleeves and find all the Bots scattered throughout the Lost Galaxy and collect 150 prizes at the Gatcha Lab.

There’s just over a week left until the debut of Astro Bot on PS5 and as usual the Full list of Trophies obtainable in the game has leaked online, revealing in advance the feats that players will have to accomplish to obtain them all and get their hands on the coveted Platinum.

Many tributes to PlayStation icons also in the Trophies

Furthermore, a good part of Astro Bot’s Trophies seem to be linked to the numerous cameos of PlayStation icons and video games in general within the game in the form of Bots. For example, we will be asked to find and defeat eight crows in Bot of Wara level clearly inspired by God of War, while to get “Turn around again” we will have to go on the track with a “iconic marsupial“.

If you are not afraid of spoiling any surprises and want to know the Astro Bot Trophies in advance, you can find the complete list in Italian on Exophase, at this addressWe are talking about a total of 44 trophies, 2 gold, 17 silver and 24 bronze.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Astro Bot will be available in stores exclusively for PS5 starting from Friday September 6th. Team Asobi recently talked about a possible conversion for PlayStation VR2 and PC.