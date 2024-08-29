According to what was told to the Japanese magazine Famitsu (based on Genki’s translation), Team Asobi plans to publish a DLC by the end of the year which will include new levels and stages to speedrun in a very similar way to what we saw with Astro’s PlayRoom.

Team Asobi had already confirmed in the past that Astro Bot will receive some n new free content after launch and now director Nicolas Doucet has returned to talk about the issue, this time also offering an approximate timeframe.

The first of a series of free DLCs?

From Doucet’s words it is not clear whether the DLC arriving by the end of 2024 is the only one currently planned or if it will only be the first of a series. After all, it is perhaps still premature to talk about it in detail, with more information likely to arrive only after the launch of Astro Bot, scheduled for September 6th exclusively for PS5, with a PC version not officially confirmed, but which is at least in Team Asobi’s thoughts.

Staying on the subject, just a few hours ago the complete list of all the Trophies available in the new adventure starring the cute little robot and PlayStation mascot appeared online, which apparently will keep players aiming for the Platinum trophy busy for a long time.