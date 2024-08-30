The month of September is already hot on our heels, and in fact in the first week we are going to have games that are worth trying, the most notable obviously being Astro Bota complete game of what was initially intended as a demo of what the game could do. Dualsense of PS5. And now that we are a week away from his arrival, Sony I wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to remind us how amazing she’s going to look.

In the gameplay you can see the mechanics that the title will have, which will help players to have a certainty of how the character will be handled, which will apparently be accompanied by another small robot as a Banjo-Kazooie or at least that is what is implied. There are also nods to the different franchises of PlayStationsome quite present like The Last of Us and some forgotten like Bloodbornethere is even a skin for the pre-order of the game.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the description of the game:

The PS5 mothership has been damaged, leaving ASTRO and his robotic crew scattered across the galaxy. It’s time to pilot your trusty DualSpeeder across over 50 planets filled with fun, danger, and surprises. Along the way, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and meet up with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe.

From sandy beaches to lush jungles and fiery volcanoes, explore countless memorable planets in search of Astro’s missing crew! With your new powers, battle a new cast of outrageous villains and massive bosses. Feel every jump, bump and crunch through your DualSense wireless controller. Meet over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of history!

Something worth mentioning is the fact that a somewhat sad news has been declared, as the game will not have its version for the PSVR2since they would have to change the structure of the game completely to make it a reality. They also found an interesting clue, which ensures a sequel for this same game that has not yet been released on the market.

Remember that Astro Bot is launched September 6 on PS5.

Via: Sony