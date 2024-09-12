Surprisingly for many, the new PlayStation exclusive, Astro Bot It arrived to be a huge success with critics and players who are now already nominating it as a candidate for game of the year.

We don’t deny that it’s a very fun game with many memories of the company’s thirty-year history. But it’s also a terrible reminder that throughout their entire existence they made many questionable decisions.. Especially with much-loved sagas.

Why Astro Bot reminds us of PlayStation’s failures

Astro Bot is a reminder of everything PlayStation has let go of

In Astro Bot, players can find different versions of the little robot dressed up as characters from different video games. Both from the company itself and from some series and franchises closely related to PlayStation. All to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

That’s why we find icons like Crash Bandicoot, Pyramid Head, Ryu from Street Fighter and even Solid Snake to name a few. Game characters that, although they never belonged to Sony, were always present on their consoles. Of course there are also those from their first party studios. From the protagonist of Ape Escapeeven the hunters of BloodborneNathan Drake and Kratos.

While the goal is to remind us that they gave us a lot of joy with the titles of these characters, it also serves to sadly see everything they had and for different reasons let go. Instead of a party, it looks like a graveyard with all the dead series lying there. A whole plethora of franchises that fans want back but that PlayStation left behind to concentrate on games as a service that are forgotten in less than 15 days.

Even Days Gone creator John Garvin spoke out about Deacon St. John’s appearance in Astro Bot, saying it was sad that he was reduced to just a promoter for another game.

Comments from the current CFO of PlayStation already let us see what they think of these franchises

The melancholic panorama of Astro Bot It gets worse when you take into account recent statements from Hiroki Totoki, the CFO of PlayStation, after the failure of Concord. In apparent ignorance of its entire history, he claimed that his company lacks truly strong intellectual properties. Although it is not far from reality, whose fault is it really?

Astro Bot It shows us that in all the eras of PlayStation there were characters and series that could be used a lot and that could still be seen today. Unfortunately, very few of them are still standing. Of all the cameos in the first-party game of the little robot, practically only Kratos is still alive. We could argue that he is also The Last of Usbut they have concentrated on the rehash of the rehash and not on a new game.

Source: Sony.

As for the rest of the first-party IPs, unfortunately it seems that PlayStation has already completely forgotten about them. There is no official plan or announcement to bring back Ratche & Clank, Jak & Daxter, Medieval or some other series that put the console where it is now. So, Hiroki Totoki, it’s not that they don’t have big name IPs. They have IPs stored in a vault ready to come back to life and take the nostalgia bills.

You just have to take a look around the networks and see all the reactions to Astro Bot’s cameos. People love several of their franchises. But if they themselves don’t give them a chance, how do they expect them to grow or become popular again? Unfortunately, the fact that Hiroki Totoki thinks this way makes us think that they don’t see any value in the series they already have. No matter how much the fans want them back.

Astro Bot shows PlayStation’s flaws but is also a ray of hope

Although we consider Astro Bot A parade of PlayStation tragedies could also represent a ray of hope. After all, it’s already one of the highest-rated games of 2024. It also did so by being a simple, unpretentious single-player platforming experience. It’s not an examination of human nature with hyper-realistic graphics and season passes. It’s just a fun platformer loaded with nostalgia and in a package you pay for once.

Hopefully this will help PlayStation see what gamers really want and that it’s good to look back from time to time. It’s appreciated that they try to innovate with everything they do, but sometimes we just want to have fun with our games. If it is also with characters that we grew up with and that we love, there is nothing better.

Source: Sony.

Honestly with the failure of Concordthe controversy of Helldivers and the lack of first party exclusives on the console seemed like they would have nothing to celebrate on their 30th anniversary. But he came to Astro Bot to give them at least one success that should teach them a lesson.

The reality is that They wouldn’t be in this situation if they had nurtured all these series from the beginning instead of getting experimental and following market trends that have not given them any results so far. Instead of just having one robot game, they could have had a whole glorious year filled with their most memorable heroes and series. But it wasn’t to be and they have no one to blame but themselves.

