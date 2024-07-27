In particular, the video released on Bilibili allows us to take a look at a couple of levels of the 3D platformer from Asobo, the Japanese team at PlayStation Studios, including a boss fight.

This isn’t an official video and the quality isn’t exactly great, given that it was recorded in front of a screen, but it still gives us a solid look at Astro Bot, which is shaping up to be one of Sony’s biggest titles this year.

As previously announced, Astro Bot It was shown at ChinaJoy, the ongoing Chinese gaming event, and the Presentation demo can be seen in a off-screen recorded video at the place in question.

So many different situations

The level visible at the beginning is marine setting and sees Astro Bot grappling with a first phase in classic platform style with one of the variations applied to the gameplay given by the use of particular gloves that allow you to grab elements of the scenario.

In the video we see the protagonist using these “detachable hands” to grab platforms and swing, as well as to launch himself with a sort of slingshot to a small island where the boss fight takes place.

What emerges quite clearly from this gameplay fragment is the remarkable variety of situations where you can find yourself in Astro Bot, with different settings that offer different challenges.

The reference to Super Mario Galaxy is quite obvious, considering the varied structure with mechanics that differ from world to world based on the various situations, but the homages to the platform paradigm can also be found in the use of Astro Bot’s rockets which are a bit reminiscent of the Splac 3000 from Super Mario Sunshine.

All undoubtedly positive elements, which do nothing but increase the expectation for this interesting exclusive for PS5, coming on September 6. In the last few days we learned that Astro Bot could be an open world but the developers then changed their minds, in addition to having seen several cameos present in the game.