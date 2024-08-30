The Astro Bot launch trailer is truly a sight to behold: the platform adventure developed by Team Asobi exclusively for PS5 will make its debut in a few days, on September 6, and this video effectively presents its features and peculiarities.

The video sequences are in fact a real feast of sounds and colorswith the game’s funny protagonist who faces a thousand different tests, unlocks unexpected transformations and repeatedly cites PlayStation classics, such as in the final part of the trailer with God of War.

In short, this new experience signed by Team Asobi seems to be a concentration of gameplay and brilliant ideas, getting closer in this sense to the best Nintendo productions and solidifying the role of a character that was certainly missing from the current PlayStation landscape.