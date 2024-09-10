In the video game landscape, mascots have always played a crucial role in defining the identity of a console. From Mario for Nintendo to Sonic for SEGA, these iconic characters have accompanied generations of players. Astro, the little white robot protagonist of many PlayStation tech demos, had to earn the status of spokesperson for the brand thanks to the undeniable quality of his adventures, which until now were limited to showing the potential of the hardware (PS VR first and DualShock later). Now, for the first time, Sony has decided to produce a AAA Astro Bot episode, vast and full of levels, giving an incredible gift to all platformer fans.

Developed by Team Asobi, the same team behind the critically acclaimed Astro’s Playroom (which was also a demo included for free with every PS5), Astro Bot presents itself as a complete and engaging gaming experience, capable of fully exploiting the potential of the PlayStation 5. The narrative premise of Astro Bot is simple but effective: the mothership carrying Astro and his friends, rigorously in the shape of a PS5, is attacked and destroyed, leaving them scattered on an unknown planet with only a small spaceship shaped like a DualSense as a companion. The goal is clear: save the crew and rebuild the mothership, embarking on a journey across different planets full of challenges and surprises.

Drawing heavily from Nintendo platformers, Team Asobi has created a meticulous work that brings wonder, fun and variety. The linear game structure, even if it may seem like a return to the past, turns out to be a winning choice. The fast pace and constant action keep the player always involved, avoiding moments of stalemate or boredom, also because the game mechanics vary from level to level: Astro can jump and hit enemies, but the presence of specific power-ups that give him new powers enrich the experience significantly. Furthermore, Asro Bot on PS5 is above all a source of continuous references from the PlayStation universe, and there are entire levels inspired by Sony’s most famous titles, from Uncharted to God of War.

Anyone who has had the fortune of playing Astro’s Playroom knows how Team Asobi is a master at using the unique features of the DualSense. Astro Bot is no exception: haptic feedback, integrated speakers and adaptive triggers are masterfully used, creating an immersive and engaging gaming experience. The robot protagonist responds precisely and immediately to inputs, offering fluid and satisfying control, essential for a quality platformer. The level design, curated down to the smallest details, is varied and stimulating, with a wealth of ideas that surprises at every corner. But Astro Bot is not limited to being a simple 3D platformer. The gaming experience is enriched by a series of innovative and original mechanics that push the genre beyond its traditional boundaries. Crossing glass walls, using water to reveal invisible platforms, physically feeling which blocks to press: each level offers new challenges and surprises, stimulating the player’s curiosity and ingenuity.

As you journey through 76 levels of gameplay (with more to come via DLC), you’ll encounter mid-level bosses and final bosses, each with unique attack patterns and strategies. Defeating a final boss unlocks a PlayStation-themed bonus level, where you’ll play as an iconic PlayStation character, like Ratchet or Kratos, and use their special abilities in a setting that pays homage to their original game. These levels are a true gem, capable of making even the most seasoned player smile. Astro Bot is an interactive work of art, where gameplay, graphics and audio blend together in near-perfect harmony. The impeccable level design, fast pace and constant sense of discovery create an unforgettable gaming experience, giving us the first 3D platformer in years that can truly amaze and thrill.

Then there’s the challenge and replayability factor. Despite the infinite lives, Astro Bot is not an easy game. Later levels present some serious challenges, and hidden collectibles require a good deal of exploration and skill. For those looking for an even more intense experience, there are also short levels that will test even the most experienced players. Rescuing all 300 of Astro Bot’s friends, some of which are based on PlayStation characters, provides an extra incentive to explore every nook and cranny of the levels, and it can take a long time. Additionally, finding robots unlocks new areas in your base camp and allows you to purchase cosmetic items, adding a touch of customization to the experience.





Completing the main story of Astro Bot will take you around 15 hours, but the game offers much more. Replaying levels to find all the collectibles, discovering secret levels and overcoming challenges guarantees hours of additional fun. The presence of numerous Easter eggs and references to the history of PlayStation makes exploration even more rewarding. All this makes Astro Bot a title potentially without flaws, apart from the lack of any multiplayer mode. A masterpiece of the 3D platform genre, a game that shows how it is still possible to innovate and surprise even in a consolidated genre. The attention to detail, the care for the level design and the masterful use of the DualSense features create a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.

Format: PS5 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Team Asobi Vote: 9/10