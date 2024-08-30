Astro Bot will go on sale on September 6, 2024 on PlayStation 5, and in light of that, Sony published a new trailer, as well as the first part of a documentary about the development behind this video game.

The company considers this title to be one of its most important releases for the rest of the year. That’s why it even has a limited edition DualSense controller… which unfortunately seems to have already sold out in several physical and online stores.

The preorders of Astro Bot are now available on the PlayStation Store, where they are priced at $59.99 dollars, $1,178.11 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. This title is the creation of Team Asobi, which was once part of Japan Studio, one of Sony’s most renowned development studios.

But the console manufacturer was not satisfied with the developer’s results and many of its employees decided to leave.

Team Asobi is the last thing left of Japan Studio and hopefully the sales of Astro Bot are enough to motivate Sony to keep this company. As such, it is a platform game but in 3D and has around 80 levels divided between six galaxies and 50 planets.

The protagonist is Astro and his duty throughout the levels is to rescue other Bots. According to Sony, there are around 300 of them.

In the levels of this new and fresh adventure, it is possible to find coins, which are used in a gacha or capsule machine to obtain random gifts. However, this video game does not have microtransactions of any kind.

There are also several abilities available that allow Astro to get by. Regarding the documentary Astro Bot This is just the first of five in total that will be released in the coming weeks. These do not yet have a release date.

