There are quite a few options this time around, with the top names of the week being Astro Bot and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Or maybe this time around you want to focus on your backlog ?

A new weekend begins and we are once again ready to dedicate ourselves to one of our greatest passions, video games. In the middle of an outing with friends and family, we can carve out a little space to start or continue our adventures with our game of the moment. The question is therefore obvious, tell us: what are you playing this weekend of September 7th?

Astro Bot or Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Astro Botwith its incredible ratings, has clearly convinced the international press and we can assume that most fans of the PlayStation robot will be satisfied with the work. This weekend there will therefore be plenty of time to start exploring the many planets of the Team Asobi universe, completing many small challenges. In our review we explained why you shouldn’t deny yourself this PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Kratos as Astro Bot

But if platform games aren’t your thing, maybe you’ve decided to devote yourself to something more competitive and sporty. Let’s talk about Harry Potter: Quidditch Championswhich allows us to take on the role of a player of the sport based on brooms and golden snitches. We can choose our role, customize the wizard or witch and test ourselves online or against the AI ​​in a series of tournaments. In addition, we already know what content is planned for the coming months.

So tell us, what will you play? this weekend of September 7th?